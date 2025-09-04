GITEX 2025: MTN Nigeria Urges Regional Telecom Integration to Lower Data, Roaming Costs

Lagos, Sept. 3, 2025 (NAN) – MTN Nigeria has called for regional integration in telecommunications across Africa to reduce data and roaming charges, making cross-border communication more affordable and seamless.

The call was made by Ayham Moussa, Chief Operating Officer of MTN Nigeria, at the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) 2025 in Lagos. He emphasised that community engagement, state-level investments, and policy harmonisation are key to lowering costs and improving service reliability.

“We are at a pivotal moment in Africa’s digital journey. Connectivity demand is skyrocketing, and industry leaders must ensure it is met with resilient, scalable, and accessible infrastructure,” Moussa said.

He stressed stronger collaboration between telecom operators, governments, and communities to tackle infrastructure challenges, harmonise operational processes, and advance service delivery across the continent.

Moussa revealed that MTN operates about 40,000km of fibre lines in Africa but suffers frequent service disruptions due to vandalism and poor infrastructure protection. He noted that 70 per cent of network downtime stems from power supply issues, while over 1,700 fibre cuts were recorded in the last six months.

“Our focus at MTN is not just network expansion; it’s about building the foundational highways for digital inclusion and economic growth. Education and awareness are key to reducing fibre cuts and protecting critical infrastructure,” he added.

Moussa also highlighted ongoing collaborations with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and stakeholders to strengthen power support, protect infrastructure, and harmonise processes across states, aiming to deliver faster and more affordable telecom services in the future.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.