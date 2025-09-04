Menu
FMDQ-Next Summer Camp 2025 Empowers 130 Nigerian Students with Financial Market Skills

By: Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, Sept 4, 2025 (Naija247news) – Demonstrating its unwavering commitment to nurturing financially savvy young Nigerians, FMDQ Group PLC successfully concluded the 6th edition of its flagship FMDQ Next Generation Financial Markets Empowerment Programme (FMDQ-Next) Summer Camp 2025. The fully-funded summer programme, held at Exchange Place, Lagos, from August 6th–29th, brought together 130 primary and secondary school students for an immersive introduction to financial markets and investment principles.

The 2025 Summer Camp provided participants with hands-on exposure to key financial concepts, including savings, investments, trading, and the roles of market participants. Students explored practical applications through interactive lessons and a state-of-the-art trading simulation platform, allowing them to manage virtual portfolios, test strategies, and experience real-time market dynamics.

Highlights and Achievements
• The programme hosted two streams, catering to primary school pupils (ages 8–10) and secondary school students (ages 11–16).
• Top performers were rewarded with laptops, tablets, phones, and internship opportunities at FMDQ Group.
• Primary school participants were recognised for excellence in quizzes, while secondary school students excelled in simulated trading competitions.
• Beyond financial literacy, students showcased talents in singing, dancing, and other creative performances, reflecting the programme’s focus on holistic development.

Student and Parent Testimonials

Parents and participants praised the programme for its structured and engaging approach. Mrs. Tolulope Akinkoye said, “My daughter really enjoyed it and had a wonderful experience. She learnt about financial markets, the history and evolution of money, and how to trade. It is amazing to see how much her mind has grown in such a short period.”

Primary school student Alexis Okafor shared, “I learnt about bonds, stocks, commodities, treasury bills, and the importance of savings and investments. It was an unforgettable experience; I made new friends, painted, and played games I had never played before.”

Leadership Perspective

Ms. Tumi Sekoni, Group Chief Operating Officer of FMDQ Group, highlighted the success of the programme: “We are delighted by the energy, curiosity, and dedication shown by the students. FMDQ-Next successfully combined classroom learning with practical exposure, offering a first-hand experience of the financial markets. We extend our best wishes to all participants as they continue their academic journeys.”

Long-Term Impact

Since its launch in July 2018, the FMDQ-Next initiative has positively impacted over 1,370 participants, from primary school pupils to fresh graduates, through:
• 6 Summer Camps
• 9 Excursions
• 8 Virtual Financial Literacy Sessions
• 19 Trading Challenges
• 15 Internships

This initiative underscores FMDQ Group’s mission to foster financial literacy, market awareness, and sustainable economic growth among Nigeria’s next generation.

About FMDQ Group

FMDQ Group is Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure (FMI) group, providing registration, listing, trading, clearing, settlement, depository, and data services across debt, derivatives, and equity markets through its subsidiaries – FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, FMDQ Clear Limited, FMDQ Depository Limited, and FMDQ Private Markets Limited. It also operates FMDQ Green Exchange, Africa’s premier platform driving sustainable finance.

CBN Report: Banks’ Credit Falls 0.2% to ₦59.1trn in Q1 2025
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs.

