Banking & Finance

FirstBank Launches FirstMonie Merchant Solution to Revolutionize Digital Payments in Nigeria

By: Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, Sept. 3, 2025 (NAN) – First Bank of Nigeria (FirstBank) has unveiled its FirstMonie Merchant Solution, a cutting-edge platform designed to help merchants and businesses across Nigeria accept digital payments seamlessly and efficiently.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Olayinka Ijabiyi, Acting Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at FirstBank. According to Ijabiyi, the platform addresses the growing need for reliable, fast, and secure digital payment systems with a streamlined and automated onboarding process.

The FirstMonie Merchant Solution comes packed with features including instant settlement, competitive concession management, automatic terminal registration, and a comprehensive suite of products catering to all pricing categories. The platform also offers pre-configured POS terminals and a network dashboard with real-time monitoring, dispute resolution, and complaint management to improve operational control.

Speaking at the launch, Chuma Ezirim, Group Executive of E-Business and Retail Products at FirstBank, highlighted how the solution is set to transform Nigeria’s digital payment landscape.

“With its advanced features and seamless onboarding, we are empowering businesses of every size and location to thrive within the digital economy,” Ezirim said.

He added that the solution simplifies processes, enhances transparency, and gives merchants greater control and speed for daily transactions. FirstBank remains committed to creating financial ecosystems that provide value, convenience, and trust to all stakeholders.

Both new and existing FirstBank account holders can access the FirstMonie Merchant Solution through a simple online registration at www.firstbanknigeria.com/getyourpos.

The initiative also underscores FirstBank’s dedication to financial inclusion, offering scalable, reliable, and user-friendly digital solutions that meet Nigeria’s evolving business needs. Beyond facilitating seamless payments, the FirstMonie Merchant Wallet Solution ensures the safety and security of merchant funds, reinforcing FirstBank’s commitment to trust and efficiency in the country’s financial sector.

