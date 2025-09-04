FirstBank Launches FirstMonie Merchant Solution to Advance Digital Payments Across Nigeria

By Naija247news Business Desk

Lagos, Nigeria | September 3, 2025 – First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank), West Africa’s premier financial institution and a leader in financial inclusion, has launched the FirstMonie Merchant Solution, a cutting-edge platform aimed at transforming digital payment acceptance for businesses across Nigeria.

The rollout of the FirstMonie Merchant Solution comes at a time when Nigeria’s economy is increasingly shifting toward cashless transactions, with businesses and consumers demanding faster, safer, and more transparent payment systems.

What the FirstMonie Merchant Solution Offers

The platform is designed to make digital payment acceptance seamless for merchants, from small traders to large-scale enterprises. Key features include:

• Automated merchant onboarding for easy access.

• Pay with Transfer and Purchase options tailored to Nigerian transaction habits.

• Instant settlement, ensuring improved liquidity for businesses.

• Flexible concession management with competitive pricing models.

• Pre-configured POS terminals ready for immediate use.

• Network dashboard with real-time monitoring, dispute resolution, and complaint management.

These features collectively enhance transparency, efficiency, and operational control, reducing chargebacks while empowering businesses to scale with confidence.

FirstBank’s Commitment to Digital Transformation

Speaking at the launch, Chuma Ezirim, Group Executive, E-Business and Retail Products at FirstBank, described the product as a game-changer:

“FirstMonie Merchant Solution is set to transform digital payments in Nigeria. With its advanced features and seamless onboarding, we are empowering businesses of all sizes and locations to thrive in the digital economy. This is not merely a product introduction; we are simplifying payment processes and providing merchants with improved transparency, control, and speed for daily transactions.”

He added that the platform is backed by FirstBank’s secure technological infrastructure, ensuring safety of merchant funds — an area where many fintech competitors fall short.

Accessing the Solution

Both new and existing FirstBank account holders can register for the FirstMonie Merchant Solution via a simple online process at www.firstbanknigeria.com/getyourpos.

Why This Matters for Nigeria’s Economy

The launch further reinforces FirstBank’s role in driving financial inclusion and supporting Nigeria’s cashless policy. With over 300,000 FirstMonie agents nationwide, the bank is extending digital financial services to both urban and rural areas, bridging gaps left by fintech firms and smaller lenders.

About FirstBank

Founded in 1894, FirstBank is Nigeria’s oldest and most trusted bank, with over 131 years of banking heritage. It operates across three continents, including subsidiaries in the UK, France, DR Congo, Ghana, The Gambia, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Senegal, and a representative office in Beijing, China.

With more than 43 million customer accounts, 820 business offices, and 280,000+ agent locations, FirstBank continues to be at the forefront of innovation, offering cutting-edge retail and wholesale banking solutions.

The bank has consistently received international awards for digital banking, SME financing, and ESG leadership, reaffirming its role as a key driver of Nigeria’s financial inclusion and digital economy.

