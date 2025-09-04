Menu
FIFA Approves Free State Stadium for Nigeria vs South Africa Clash

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

4, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa, has received the green light from FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host the highly anticipated 2026 World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and South Africa. The match is scheduled to take place on September 9, 2025, at 6:00 PM CAT.

 

Match Details

– *Date:* September 9, 2025

– *Time:* 6:00 PM CAT

– *Venue:* Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa

– *Broadcast:* Live on SuperSport PSL and SuperSport Africa

 

Current Standings

– *South Africa:* 1st place with 13 points from 6 matches

– *Nigeria:* 4th place with 7 points, 1 point behind Rwanda and Benin Republic

The approval comes after a thorough pitch inspection by FIFA and CAF officials, who noted “encouraging progress observed on the pitch”. This clears the way for the highly anticipated clash between the two teams, with Nigeria needing a win to revive their World Cup hopes.

High-Stakes Match

The match promises to be a thrilling spectacle, with both teams vying for crucial points in the 2026 World Cup qualifier. Nigeria’s Super Eagles, led by coach Eric Chelle, must secure maximum points in their upcoming games against Rwanda and South Africa to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for a seventh FIFA World Cup.

The stage is set for an electrifying encounter between Nigeria and South Africa. With the Free State Stadium’s 46,000 capacity set to create an electric atmosphere, ticket sales will be conducted in phases, starting at R70 for adults and R40 for children under 12. The match is expected to draw a packed crowd, making it a challenging and intense matchup for both teams .

(www.naija247news.com)

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

