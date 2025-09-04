FIFA Approves Free State Stadium for Nigeria vs South Africa Clash

4, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa, has received the green light from FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host the highly anticipated 2026 World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and South Africa. The match is scheduled to take place on September 9, 2025, at 6:00 PM CAT.

Match Details

– *Date:* September 9, 2025

– *Time:* 6:00 PM CAT

– *Venue:* Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa

– *Broadcast:* Live on SuperSport PSL and SuperSport Africa

Current Standings

– *South Africa:* 1st place with 13 points from 6 matches

– *Nigeria:* 4th place with 7 points, 1 point behind Rwanda and Benin Republic

The approval comes after a thorough pitch inspection by FIFA and CAF officials, who noted “encouraging progress observed on the pitch”. This clears the way for the highly anticipated clash between the two teams, with Nigeria needing a win to revive their World Cup hopes.

High-Stakes Match

The match promises to be a thrilling spectacle, with both teams vying for crucial points in the 2026 World Cup qualifier. Nigeria’s Super Eagles, led by coach Eric Chelle, must secure maximum points in their upcoming games against Rwanda and South Africa to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for a seventh FIFA World Cup.

The stage is set for an electrifying encounter between Nigeria and South Africa. With the Free State Stadium’s 46,000 capacity set to create an electric atmosphere, ticket sales will be conducted in phases, starting at R70 for adults and R40 for children under 12. The match is expected to draw a packed crowd, making it a challenging and intense matchup for both teams .

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity.



Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.