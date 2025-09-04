Fidson, Ohara Sign TICAD9 MoU to Boost Africa’s Healthcare

Lagos, Sept. 4, 2025 (Naija247news) – Fidson Healthcare Plc has deepened its global footprint by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japan’s Ohara Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. during the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9), in a deal analysts say could reshape Africa’s pharmaceutical landscape.

The partnership, unveiled at TICAD9 — a premier platform fostering stronger ties between Japan and African nations — underscores a growing shift from medicine import dependence to local research, development, and production capacity on the continent.

Strategic Expansion of Fidson-Ohara Partnership

Led by Fidson’s Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Abiola Adebayo, alongside Finance Director Imokha Ayebae and Business Development and Marketing Director Oshoke Ayebae, the Nigerian delegation revealed that Ohara will support Fidson’s upcoming capital raise and provide industry expertise from Japan’s advanced pharmaceutical ecosystem.

This expansion will enable Fidson to diversify into specialised medicines for managing critical and chronic conditions, including pediatric oncology and other underserved therapeutic areas.

Mr. Adebayo described the announcement as a milestone:

“Putting this strategic alliance on a world stage like TICAD emphasises that the Fidson-Ohara collaboration has come to stay. This is not just a deal — it is a long-term healthcare transformation agenda for Africa,” he said.

From Foundation to Global Stage

The Fidson-Ohara partnership was first initiated in July 2019, following Fidson’s rights issue, with a focus on knowledge transfer and reducing Nigeria’s dependence on imported drugs. Since then, Ohara has brought in expertise in generic medicines and pediatric oncology, while Fidson provided a strong distribution and production base in West Africa.

At TICAD9, the renewed MoU elevates this cooperation, reinforcing Ohara’s entry into Africa’s dynamic market and bolstering Fidson’s standing as a regional pharmaceutical leader.

Ohara’s Commitment to Africa

Speaking at the signing, Dr. Seiji Ohara, President and CEO of Ohara Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., highlighted the trust and shared vision that underpin the collaboration:

“Since the beginning of our collaboration, Ohara and Fidson have built a sincere and trusting relationship. This MoU will allow us to deepen that relationship further. Going forward, we aim to support Fidson’s growth and contribute to saving more lives by linking our technologies and innovations with their expanding capabilities,” he said.

Implications for Africa’s Healthcare Future

Industry experts view the partnership as more than a corporate agreement. It serves as a blueprint for Africa’s healthcare transformation, moving from consumption of imported drugs to domestic production and innovation-driven growth.

For Nigeria, the deal strengthens medicine security, affordability, and accessibility. For Africa, it signals a wave of international partnerships aligned with the African Union’s goal of reducing reliance on external pharmaceutical imports.

Conclusion

The Fidson-Ohara MoU at TICAD9 highlights how strategic global alliances can accelerate structural transformation in Africa’s healthcare sector. With expanded investment, technology transfer, and capital infusion, Fidson Healthcare is set to emerge not just as Nigeria’s pharmaceutical giant, but as a continental leader in the production of essential medicines for millions of Africans.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.