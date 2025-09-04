Experts Urge Nigeria to Anchor AI Adoption on Governance and Enterprise Leadership

Lagos, Sept. 2, 2025 (NAN) – Governance and technology experts have called on Nigeria to ground its Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption in strong enterprise leadership and good governance to compete globally in the AI-driven economy.

The call came at the Centre for Enterprise Governance (CEG) Third Biennial Corporate Governance and Enterprise Development 2025 Conference, themed: “Redefining Enterprise Leadership in a Changing Nigeria: Artificial Intelligence, Protectionism and Governance in Focus.”

Adeyinka Hassan, CEG Founder, noted that 78 per cent of companies worldwide have adopted AI, with almost half using it for big data analytics. He warned that Africa risks a digital divide if it lags in AI adoption.

“Leadership today is about adaptive intelligence – the courage to embrace technology without losing our humanity. Our choices now will determine whether we remain spectators or architects of Africa’s prosperity,” Hassan said.

Olatokunbo Talabi, Secretary to Ogun State Government, emphasized that transparent and accountable governance is essential for enterprise development, regardless of AI’s global influence. He stressed regulatory clarity, ethical practices, and institutional strengthening.

Kashifu Abdullahi, DG of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), said Nigeria is building a data governance framework and pursuing laws to establish the country as a hub for data centres and AI infrastructure in Africa. He called for collaboration between government, academia, startups, and the private sector to govern AI effectively.

Prof. Bolanle Oladejo, University of Ibadan, highlighted AI’s growing role in transforming sectors and driving innovation. She recommended regulatory frameworks, tax reliefs, innovation grants, and ethical oversight mechanisms to unlock Nigeria’s AI potential.

“AI-powered enterprises could generate up to $100 billion annually in economic value, with Nigeria’s AI market projected to reach $434.4 million by 2026. Leadership quality now will decide Nigeria’s position in the global AI economy,” Oladejo said.

Olayemi Keri, Independent Non-Executive Director at FCMB, stressed that AI’s success depends on how organisations integrate it into business imperatives and invest in strong data governance. She added that AI adoption should be ethical, stepwise, and problem-focused.

“Decisions about AI adoption are moral as much as technical. Nigeria must invest wisely in governance, infrastructure, and context-specific applications to ensure success,” Keri said.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.