Epstein Survivors Rally in DC as Trump Calls Case a ‘Hoax’; Over 33,000 Pages of Files Released

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse gathered in Washington, D.C., alongside bipartisan lawmakers, demanding the full release of case files on the late financier. The news conference was hosted by Republican Representatives Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Democrat Ro Khanna, with roughly 100 victims in attendance.

The gathering followed the GOP-led House Oversight Committee’s partial release of over 33,000 pages of Epstein-related documents after subpoenaing the Justice Department. Democrats criticized the move, noting that nearly 97 percent of the material was already public.

Marina Lacerda, previously known only as “minor victim one” in Epstein’s 2019 indictment, called for transparency: “I would like for them to give all the victims transparency, right, to what happened and release these files. It’s also not only for the victims, but for the American people.” Fellow survivor Haley Robson invited President Donald Trump to meet with her to understand the files’ significance.

Trump, speaking shortly after at the White House, reiterated his view of the Epstein files as a “Democrat hoax,” accusing Democrats of politicizing the matter.

At the press conference, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene vowed to reveal the names of Epstein’s high-profile clients if necessary, saying the CIA, FBI, and Justice Department “holds the truth.” She, along with fellow Republicans Lauren Boebert and Nancy Mace, support the “Epstein Files Transparency Bill” proposed by Massie.

Democrats on the Oversight Committee, including Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas, slammed the partial release, emphasizing that the files were subpoenaed due to their work and largely contain previously public material.

Survivors stressed the importance of passing the bill, calling it a critical step in holding perpetrators accountable. One survivor said: “Passing this Epstein transparency bill is one important step that can be taken to prove to Americans that the government does not side with sexual perpetrators.”

Additional revelations include a missing 61-second clip from Epstein’s jail security footage, fueling ongoing conspiracy theories about his death. The partial release of over 33,000 pages has renewed calls for full disclosure and accountability from both sides of the aisle.

