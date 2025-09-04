Menu
Search
Subscribe
Corruption & Fraud

EFCC Declares Ex-Abia Commissioner, Resident Wanted Over Alleged Corruption

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared former Abia State Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Commissioner, Christopher Enweremadu, and Abia resident Fortune Ozoemela wanted over allegations including criminal conspiracy, diversion of public funds, theft, and money laundering.

The announcement was made public on Wednesday, September 3, via a notice posted on the EFCC website by spokesperson Dele Oyewale.

Enweremadu served under former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, with his last known address listed as the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Umuahia, Abia State. Ozoemela, 40, is an indigene of Abia State, last seen at 122 Ozoemila’s Compound, Amakama Olokoro, Umuahia.

Oyewale urged anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact any EFCC zonal office, including locations in Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, or Abuja.

Background of Investigation

The EFCC notice did not disclose specific transaction details linked to Enweremadu but confirmed his connection to investigations into the management of funds allocated to Abia’s 17 local government councils.

This probe follows a December 2024 Federal Capital Territory High Court ruling, which ordered scrutiny of council allocations between 2019 and 2023 and directed the EFCC to report its findings. The court also authorized the seizure of international passports belonging to Enweremadu, former aide Erondu Uchenna Erondu, and Joy Nwanju, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

The court action stemmed from an ex parte application by a civil activist alleging that billions of naira intended for local governments were misappropriated under the supervision of the officials.

As EFCC intensifies its search, the case underscores ongoing efforts to hold public officials accountable for financial mismanagement in Nigeria’s local governance system.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
“You’ll See Things Happen” — Trump Issues Fresh Warning to Putin Over Ukraine War
Next article
US Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s Use of 1798 Alien Enemies Act to Deport Venezuelan Gang Members
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

US Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s Use of 1798 Alien Enemies Act to Deport Venezuelan Gang Members

Naija247news Naija247news -
A US federal appeals court has ruled against former...

“You’ll See Things Happen” — Trump Issues Fresh Warning to Putin Over Ukraine War

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, September 3, issued...

Plateau Attacks: 300 Displaced, 30 Houses Destroyed in Qua’an Pan Communities

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Over 300 persons have been displaced and at least...

Dangote Group Denies Ownership of Truck in Enugu Accident, Names Visco Investment Global Limited

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Investigation reveals truck bearing Dangote logo belongs to third-party...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

US Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s Use of 1798 Alien Enemies Act to Deport Venezuelan Gang Members

Geopolitics 0
A US federal appeals court has ruled against former...

“You’ll See Things Happen” — Trump Issues Fresh Warning to Putin Over Ukraine War

Geopolitics 0
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, September 3, issued...

Plateau Attacks: 300 Displaced, 30 Houses Destroyed in Qua’an Pan Communities

Top Stories 0
Over 300 persons have been displaced and at least...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Subscribe now to get fresh news straight to your email!