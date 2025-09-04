EFCC Declares Ex-Abia Commissioner, Resident Wanted Over Alleged Corruption

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared former Abia State Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Commissioner, Christopher Enweremadu, and Abia resident Fortune Ozoemela wanted over allegations including criminal conspiracy, diversion of public funds, theft, and money laundering.

The announcement was made public on Wednesday, September 3, via a notice posted on the EFCC website by spokesperson Dele Oyewale.

Enweremadu served under former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, with his last known address listed as the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Umuahia, Abia State. Ozoemela, 40, is an indigene of Abia State, last seen at 122 Ozoemila’s Compound, Amakama Olokoro, Umuahia.

Oyewale urged anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact any EFCC zonal office, including locations in Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, or Abuja.

Background of Investigation

The EFCC notice did not disclose specific transaction details linked to Enweremadu but confirmed his connection to investigations into the management of funds allocated to Abia’s 17 local government councils.

This probe follows a December 2024 Federal Capital Territory High Court ruling, which ordered scrutiny of council allocations between 2019 and 2023 and directed the EFCC to report its findings. The court also authorized the seizure of international passports belonging to Enweremadu, former aide Erondu Uchenna Erondu, and Joy Nwanju, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

The court action stemmed from an ex parte application by a civil activist alleging that billions of naira intended for local governments were misappropriated under the supervision of the officials.

As EFCC intensifies its search, the case underscores ongoing efforts to hold public officials accountable for financial mismanagement in Nigeria’s local governance system.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.