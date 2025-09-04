Menu
EFCC Arrests Gavice Logistics CEO Over Alleged ₦2 Billion Investment Fraud

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news) – September 3, 2025 – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Ahamba Tochukwu, Chief Executive Officer of Gavice Logistics Limited, for allegedly masterminding a fraudulent investment scheme that swindled unsuspecting Nigerians of over ₦2 billion.

According to EFCC investigators, Tochukwu lured more than 400 investors nationwide with promises of a 50 percent return on investment (ROI) through supposed haulage, courier, and e-commerce ventures under Gavice Logistics.

In a statement on Wednesday, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale confirmed the arrest, noting that by November 2024, investors could no longer access their capital or returns as Tochukwu allegedly absconded with the funds.

EFCC operatives later tracked him down, and he is currently undergoing interrogation to unravel the full scale of his operations.

The Commission also cautioned Nigerians against patronising unverified pyramid or Ponzi schemes, warning that promoters of such fraudulent ventures would be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.

Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawale

