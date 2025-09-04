DMO Urges Nigerian States to Adopt Sustainable Debt Management Practices

Lagos, September 2, 2025 (NAN) – Favour Okpale

The Debt Management Office (DMO) on Tuesday called on sub-national governments across Nigeria to adopt effective debt management practices to ensure sustainable economic development.

Patience Oniha, the DMO Director-General, delivered the advice at a World Bank-supported workshop on “Borrowing Guidelines for Top Policy Makers” held in Lagos. She emphasised that Nigeria operates as a single economy, and the actions of one level of government can impact the other.

Oniha stressed the importance of prudent utilization of borrowed funds, urging states to avoid debt distress:

“The reason why we want to work with the sub-nationals as to how to borrow is that it is not the Federal Government alone that borrows. There are various laws on borrowing and these have to be adhered to. Everything necessary must be done to avoid a repeat of past debt crises.”

The DMO boss encouraged state governments to explore Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) as a strategy for financing infrastructure.

“PPPs can attract private sector investment and expertise, reduce government financial burden, accelerate project delivery, and create jobs. Together with efficient tax collection, PPPs strengthen economic growth and sustainable development,” she said.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Abayomi Oluyomi, highlighted the importance of responsible debt management, noting the volatility of the Naira exchange rate had increased Lagos State’s debt burden. He emphasised that borrowing, when properly managed, is crucial for economic resilience and funding public welfare.

The workshop aimed to enlighten state governments on legal frameworks for borrowing and best practices for sustainable debt management.

