Dangote Refinery Gasoline Unit Faces 2–3 Month Shutdown, IIR Energy Reports

Lagos, Sept. 4, 2025 (Naija247news/Reuters) – The gasoline unit at Nigeria’s 650,000 barrels-per-day Dangote Refinery could remain shut for up to three months, according to IIR Energy, marking a major setback for Africa’s largest oil processing plant.

The 204,000 bpd Residue Fluidized Catalytic Cracking Unit (RFCCU), which produces gasoline, was shut down on August 29. A tentative restart date has been set for September 20, but IIR Energy cautioned in a client note that repairs and equipment replacements originally scheduled for December 2025 may extend the outage.

The delay threatens to slow momentum at the refinery, which had only recently begun ramping up production. The plant has already exported two gasoline cargoes to the U.S. East Coast, a milestone achievement for Nigeria’s oil sector as it seeks to produce fuels that meet stringent international standards.

Dangote Group has yet to issue an official statement on the shutdown.

Industry analysts say the prolonged outage highlights both the challenges and the global importance of the $20 billion mega-refinery, which is expected to significantly reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported refined petroleum products.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.