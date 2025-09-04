Dangote Group Denies Ownership of Truck in Enugu Accident, Names Visco Investment Global Limited

Investigation reveals truck bearing Dangote logo belongs to third-party operator; Dangote calls for caution against misinformation.

The Management of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has clarified that the truck involved in the recent Enugu State accident is not owned by the Dangote Group. Investigations indicate that the vehicle belongs to Visco Investment Global Limited, a third-party operator.

Dangote Industries confirmed it is engaging with relevant authorities to determine why the truck carried the company’s logo despite not being part of its fleet. The Group warned of unauthorised use of its brand identity and assured the public that stricter scrutiny would be applied moving forward.

“While it is our policy not to comment publicly on individual cases, we are compelled to address the increasing spread of misinformation attributing such incidents to the Dangote Group without substantiated evidence,” the statement read.

The company urged the media and public to refrain from circulating unverified claims and emphasized its commitment to cooperating with authorities investigating the accident. Dangote also condemned any attempts to exploit such tragedies for malicious or financial gain.

The Group reaffirmed its commitment to corporate responsibility, safety, and integrity across all operations, stressing the importance of allowing investigative processes to proceed without interference.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.