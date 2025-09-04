CBN Reports $29bn FX Inflows in Q1 2025 Amid Rising Outflows and Exchange Rate Stability

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed in its latest quarterly economic report that total foreign exchange (FX) inflows into the Nigerian economy grew modestly by 4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and surged 26% year-on-year (YoY) to US$29 billion in the first quarter of 2025. This continues a steady upward trajectory in FX inflows since Q4 2023, largely supported by the CBN’s restrictive monetary policies.

However, the FX outflows also rose at a faster pace, increasing 14% QoQ (+33% YoY) to US$13.8 billion, marking the highest quarterly outflow recorded since Q2 2020. The net FX flow for Q1 2025 stood at US$15.2 billion, slightly lower than the US$15.8 billion recorded in Q4 2024.

According to the CBN, autonomous sources—which include inflows from exporters, foreign portfolio investors (FPI), and other private capital flows—were the primary drivers of the FX inflows, rising to US$20.7 billion from US$16.3 billion in Q4 2024. Although this represents the highest inflow since the COVID-19 pandemic, it remains below the US$27.5 billion recorded in Q1 2020.

The growth in autonomous inflows was largely attributed to elevated market interest rates that encouraged carry trade flows, alongside CBN reforms that have improved transparency and price discovery in the official FX market. Using data from FMDQ Group as a proxy, FPI inflows specifically expanded 40% QoQ and 101% YoY to US$4.9 billion, underscoring the increasing investor appetite for Nigerian assets.

Conversely, FX inflows through the CBN fell to US$8.3 billion from US$11.5 billion in Q4 2024, reflecting the shift towards private sector-driven inflows.

On the outflow side, FX disbursements through the CBN remained stable at US$10.5 billion, representing roughly 77% of total outflows. This was primarily driven by external debt service payments, which rose 29% YoY to US$1.4 billion. Outflows from autonomous sources, however, jumped 125% QoQ to US$3.2 billion, highlighting increased private sector activity abroad.

Thanks to these reforms, the strong growth in autonomous FX inflows has contributed to remarkable exchange rate stability this year, with the naira largely trading within the N1,500–N1,600 range against the US dollar.

Looking forward, analysts note that potential monetary easing by the US Federal Reserve, combined with continued improvements in the FX market’s efficiency, could further support stronger FPI inflows, especially if the CBN maintains its contractionary monetary stance.

The data underscores the critical role of market-driven FX flows in strengthening Nigeria’s external position while promoting stability in the foreign exchange market.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.