CBN Report: Banks’ Credit Falls 0.2% to ₦59.1trn in Q1 2025

Lagos, Sept 4, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s banking sector witnessed a modest contraction in credit allocation in the first quarter of 2025, as higher interest rates and tight monetary policy continued to weigh on lending appetite.

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s) Quarterly Economic Report, deposit money banks (DMBs) disbursed a total of ₦59.1 trillion in credit in Q1 2025, down by 0.2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from ₦59.2 trillion in Q4 2024.

The decline, though marginal, was in line with the -4.4% QoQ contraction in net domestic credit to the economy, a broader measure of lending activity across the financial system.

Services Sector Leads Decline

The services sector, which accounts for more than half of Nigeria’s GDP, drove the contraction in DMBs’ lending. Credit to services dropped 6% QoQ to ₦30.8 trillion, representing 52% of total bank credit.

The steep pullback reflects the services sector’s sensitivity to high borrowing costs, despite its critical role in powering Nigeria’s economy — contributing 57.5% of GDP in Q1 2025.

Industry and Agriculture Expand Credit Uptake

In contrast, the industrial sector recorded a 6% QoQ increase in credit to ₦25.1 trillion, raising its share to 43% of total credit utilisation.

The agriculture sector also posted an 11% QoQ rise to ₦3.2 trillion, though it remains significantly underserved. Despite contributing 23% of GDP, agriculture accounted for just 5% of total bank lending — a structural imbalance analysts say continues to limit food security and agri-business expansion.

Sector-Specific Trends

• Finance, insurance, and capital markets credit grew 8% QoQ to ₦8.4 trillion, boosting its share of total credit to 14.2%, overtaking manufacturing.

• Manufacturing sector lending dropped to ₦7.7 trillion (13.1% share), down from ₦8.5 trillion, as high interest rates stalled capital projects and repayments outpaced new borrowing.

• Trade and general commerce suffered the steepest decline, plunging 19% QoQ to ₦3.7 trillion, reducing its share to 6.2% from 7.7%.

• Consumer credit fell 15% QoQ to ₦4 trillion, with personal loans collapsing by 42% to ₦2.2 trillion — underscoring household strain amid elevated inflation.

Outlook: Credit Conditions to Stay Tight

Analysts expect Nigeria’s financial conditions to remain constrained in the near term as the CBN maintains a hawkish monetary stance to tame inflation.

Headline inflation on a month-on-month basis rose to 1.99% in July 2025, up from 1.68% in June, keeping consumer prices under pressure.

This persistence, experts warn, means lending appetite will remain subdued, while businesses and households continue to struggle under high borrowing costs, reduced investment flows, and slower economic momentum.

Bottom Line

The CBN’s Q1 2025 report paints a picture of an economy navigating painful but necessary monetary tightening. While credit to agriculture and industry shows signs of resilience, the sharp slowdown in services, commerce, and consumer lending highlights the trade-offs between stabilising inflation and stimulating growth.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.