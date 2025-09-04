Benue Assembly: Intrigues, Plots Behind Dajoh’s Ouster

4, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Benue State House of Assembly has witnessed a dramatic shift in leadership following the resignation of Speaker Aondona Dajoh. The development has sent shockwaves through the state’s political landscape, with many questioning the circumstances surrounding Dajoh’s exit.

Power Play in the Assembly

– Dajoh’s resignation came after he led the Assembly in uncovering 42 allegations amounting to N117 billion against Governor Hyacinth Alia, including financial mismanagement and gross abuse of office.

– Sources close to the matter indicate that Governor Alia’s office exerted significant pressure on Dajoh to step down, which ultimately led to his resignation.

New Leadership Takes Over

– Following Dajoh’s resignation, Alfred Berger, one of the lawmakers who had been suspended, was elected as the new Speaker with the backing of Governor Alia.

– Berger has vowed to foster unity and work with other lawmakers to advance Benue’s development agenda.

Aftermath of Dajoh’s Resignation

– In a surprising turn of events, the Benue State House of Assembly suspended Dajoh for three months on allegations of attempting to impeach Governor Alia, just days after his resignation.

– The suspension has raised questions about the stability and independence of the Assembly, with some lawmakers and observers expressing concerns about the Governor’s intentions and potential implications for the state’s governance.

The ousting of Speaker Dajoh has highlighted the complex power dynamics at play in the Benue State Assembly. As the new leadership takes over, many are watching to see how the Assembly will navigate the challenges ahead and whether Governor Alia’s administration will prioritize transparency and accountability. The circumstances surrounding Dajoh’s resignation and suspension will likely continue to be a subject of debate in the coming days.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.