Apapa Customs Collects N215bn in August Despite UCMS B’Odogwu Glitches

Lagos, Sept. 1, 2025 (NAN) — Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has generated N215 billion in August, despite network glitches on its new Unified Customs Management System (UCMS), popularly called B’Odogwu.

The disclosure was made by Comptroller Babatunde Olomu, Customs Area Controller of Apapa Command, in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Customs Tunde Ayagbal, on Monday in Lagos.

Olomu said the August revenue reflects progress with B’Odogwu as a reliable, homegrown platform to support trade and boost government revenue.

“Our N215 billion revenue collection in August using the B’Odogwu platform confirms the progress of our journey to build a dependable trade system for Nigerians and stakeholders,” he said.

The comptroller described the revenue achievement as a victory, adding that the command would continue to improve in the coming months.

“We are braving the odds, and the sky is our limit,” he said.

Olomu attributed the revenue drive to increased confidence in the platform and praised stakeholders and officers for their resilience and patriotism. He also commended the trading community, importers, exporters, and licensed agents for trusting the system, noting that Apapa remains Nigeria’s premier port and the lifeline of international trade.

“Taking a cue from the confidence-building engagements personally led by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, we assure all stakeholders that B’Odogwu is on the verge of a major breakthrough for greater success,” he said.

According to Olomu, the patience and support shown by stakeholders are invaluable in strengthening a homegrown ICT platform capable of revolutionising trade facilitation in Nigeria.

He added that the CGC had directed the ICT/Modernisation Department at Customs Headquarters to sustain improvements by resolving glitches, responding to complaints, and supporting users to enhance efficiency.

Olomu expressed optimism that UCMS B’Odogwu would continue to surpass user expectations and gain wider acceptance across Nigeria’s trade ecosystem.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.