ADC Slams 5% Petrol Tax as “Extra Burden” on Struggling Nigerians

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has strongly criticized the Federal Government’s decision to introduce a 5% petrol tax, describing it as an “extra burden” on Nigerians already struggling with economic hardship.

Increased Hardship

The ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, argued that the tax will further exacerbate the cost of living, pushing more families into poverty. With inflation already eroding household incomes, the party believes this policy will worsen the economic crisis.

Lack of Relief

Abdullahi emphasized that Nigerians need relief, not more pressure. He called for the government to focus on stabilizing the naira, promoting social welfare programs, and implementing policies that reduce poverty and restore public confidence.

Questionable Justification

The ADC disputes the government’s claim that the tax is necessary for revenue generation. Instead, the party advocates for transparent management of existing resources and more effective allocation of funds.

Call to Action

The ADC is urging the Federal Government to suspend the 5% petrol tax and engage in a broader dialogue with stakeholders to find alternative solutions to the country’s economic challenges. By doing so, the government can demonstrate its commitment to the welfare of Nigerians and work towards creating a more sustainable economic future.

The ADC’s criticism of the 5% petrol tax highlights the need for the government to prioritize the welfare of Nigerians. As the economic crisis deepens, the government must consider the impact of its policies on ordinary citizens and work towards creating a more equitable economic environment. The ADC’s call for the suspension of the tax is a timely reminder of the need for sensitivity and responsiveness to the struggles of Nigerians .

