Politics & Governance

Wike’s Camp Threatens to Derail PDP’s National Convention

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

3, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is facing a major crisis ahead of its national convention in November, with the camp of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike issuing a stern warning that the party’s legitimacy is at stake. In a communique issued after a closed-door meeting in Abuja, Wike’s group demanded that the party conduct fresh congresses in Ebonyi and Anambra states, recognize the outcome of the South-South Zonal Congress, and immediately hold local government congresses in Ekiti State.

The Demands

The Wike-led group, which described itself as Eminent Leaders and Concerned Stakeholders, outlined seven key demands, including the conduct of fresh congresses in Ebonyi and Anambra states, recognition of the South-South Congress outcome, and zoning of party offices in line with the zoning committee’s recommendations. The group warned that failure to meet these demands would render the convention invalid, disenfranchising legitimate party members.

Implications for the PDP

The PDP governors have vowed to enforce discipline within the party and ensure the convention proceeds as planned. However, Wike’s camp has made it clear that it will not back down, warning that the party’s legitimacy is at stake. The crisis has further polarized the PDP, with some members accusing Wike of working against the party’s interests.

The PDP’s national convention hangs in the balance as Wike’s camp pushes for its demands to be met. The party’s leadership faces a daunting task in navigating these choppy waters and ensuring the convention’s success. With the party’s unity and future at stake, the PDP’s leaders must carefully consider Wike’s demands and find a way forward that balances competing interests.

