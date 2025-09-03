Venezuela Threatens Retaliation as U.S. Deploys Warships to Caribbean

Caracas, Sept. 2 (Naija247news) – Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has vowed retaliation after the United States deployed warships, spy planes, and a submarine to the Southern Caribbean Sea, citing concerns over Latin American drug cartel activity.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday in Caracas, Maduro said his country is at “maximum preparedness” to strengthen its maritime defenses, warning that any U.S. military action would “stain President Donald Trump’s hands with blood.”

“In the face of this maximum military pressure, we have declared maximum preparedness for the defense of Venezuela,” he said, condemning the U.S. deployment as “extravagant, unjustifiable, immoral, and absolutely criminal.”

U.S. Deployment Context

The United States, under Trump’s administration, has positioned multiple assets in the region, including a warship, spy planes, and a submarine, to counter the growing influence of drug cartels in Latin America. Officials have clarified that no land invasion is planned.

Maduro also criticized U.S. politicians by name, calling Secretary of State Marco Rubio a “warlord” pushing regime-change policies in the Caribbean. He insisted that Washington’s efforts to unseat him are “exhausted” and have failed globally.

Domestic Political Tensions

Maduro reiterated that he is the legitimate winner of last year’s presidential election, a claim rejected by multiple countries including the U.S. since credible evidence suggests otherwise.

Opposition leaders, including María Corina Machado, have welcomed the U.S. military presence. Machado described Maduro’s government as a “criminal enterprise” and called the deployment “the right approach” to pressuring his regime to leave office.

Since taking office for a third six-year term in January 2025, Maduro’s administration has maintained two lines of communication with the U.S.—one with the State Department and another with former U.S. envoy Richard Grenell—even amid rising tensions.

Regional Implications

Analysts warn that the U.S. deployment to the Caribbean could heighten regional instability, as Maduro leverages nationalist rhetoric to consolidate support. The standoff also underscores the fraught relationship between the Trump administration and Latin America, where military pressure is increasingly used as a diplomatic tool.

For now, Venezuela remains on edge, with its leadership promising to defend the country’s sovereignty against what it calls foreign interference, even as opposition and international actors continue to push for a political transition.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.