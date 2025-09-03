Unity Bank Gets Regulatory Nod for Merger with Providus Bank, Shareholders to Vote September 26

Lagos, Sept. 2 (Naija247news) – Unity Bank Plc has received regulatory approval for its proposed merger with Providus Bank Limited, marking a major step in Nigeria’s banking consolidation drive ahead of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) March 2026 recapitalisation deadline.

Following the Approval-In-Principle (AIP) from the CBN, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s “No Objection” clearance, and Federal High Court (FHC) approval to hold a shareholders’ meeting, Unity Bank is now set to convene its Court-ordered meeting to seek formal shareholder approval for the Scheme of Merger.

The Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX) has confirmed that the meeting will take place at the OOPL Hotel, Abeokuta, Ogun State, on September 26, 2025, at 9:00 a.m., at which shareholders will consider and vote on the merger.

Scheme of Merger and Share Consideration

Shares of Unity Bank have been suspended at N1.51, pending shareholder approval. Under the proposed Scheme, shareholders will receive either:

• ₦3.18 per share held, or

• 18 ordinary shares of N0.50 each in Providus Bank for every 17 Unity Bank shares held, fully paid.

Key resolutions proposed for approval include:

1. Approval of the Scheme of Merger and authorization for Directors to implement regulatory modifications.

2. Merger of all assets, liabilities, and undertakings of Unity Bank with Providus Bank.

3. Continuation of all pending or contemplated legal proceedings under Providus Bank post-merger.

4. Implementation of the Scheme Consideration for shareholders.

5. Cancellation of Unity Bank’s share capital and formal dissolution.

6. Providus Bank’s certificate of incorporation to serve as that of the enlarged bank.

7. Direction for solicitors to seek Court sanction for the Scheme and related resolutions.

8. Authorization for Directors to take all necessary actions to effect the merger.

Analysts Highlight Strategic Benefits

Industry watchers note that the merger will:

• Expand the breadth, scale, and product range, accelerating CBN’s financial inclusion agenda.

• Offer shareholders of both banks a stake in a larger, more profitable entity.

• Increase the market share and branch network to over 210 branches, enhancing customer convenience.

• Provide an enhanced product portfolio and operational base, delivering greater value to a broader range of clients.

Proshare analysts suggest the merger is strategically designed to strengthen the Nigerian banking sector, enhance shareholder returns, and improve accessibility for retail and corporate customers across the country.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.