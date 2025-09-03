Menu
Geopolitics

Trump Accuses China of ‘Conspiring’ Against US With Putin and Kim at Military Parade

By: David Okoroafor, News Writer

Date:

By Naija247news – Wednesday, September 3, 2025

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Chinese President Xi Jinping of “conspiring” against America alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, escalating geopolitical tensions just as Beijing staged its largest military parade in years.

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote:
“Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America.”

The remarks came hours before Xi addressed thousands at Tiananmen Square during China’s 80th anniversary celebration of the end of World War II, an event widely viewed as a symbolic show of strength against the West.

Beijing’s Military Display and Message

The parade featured columns of goose-stepping soldiers, fighter jets, and advanced missile systems, underscoring China’s growing military capabilities. Xi’s speech warned that the world faced a choice between “peace or war” and pledged to bolster China’s armed forces to defend its sovereignty — a message many analysts saw as a veiled warning to Taiwan.

Over 20 world leaders attended, including Putin and Kim Jong Un. The North Korean leader’s surprise presence signaled warming ties with Beijing, even as Pyongyang reportedly deploys troops to support Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.

Strategic Deals and Global Alignment

On Tuesday, Xi and Putin held bilateral talks in Beijing, sealing a legally binding agreement to construct the long-delayed Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, strengthening Russia’s energy exports to China.

The commemorations followed last weekend’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, where Xi, Putin, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were photographed together in a viral moment symbolizing a shifting global balance of power.

While Asian leaders, including eight from Southeast Asia, attended the parade, Western leaders were notably absent, underscoring the growing divide between Beijing and Washington.

Implications for Global Politics

Analysts suggest Trump’s comments highlight US concerns over a deepening China–Russia–North Korea axis, which could reshape global security alignments. For Beijing, the show of force reasserts its role as a dominant regional power, while also showcasing solidarity with Moscow and Pyongyang amid heightened Western sanctions and pressure.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

