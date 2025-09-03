Menu
Politics & Governance

Tinubu prioritizes quality in ambassadorial appointments, explains delay in releasing list

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

3, September 2025/Naija 247news

President Bola Tinubu has shed light on the delay in releasing the ambassadorial list, emphasizing that he is prioritizing quality over quantity in his appointments. According to Tinubu, he “can’t appoint just anybody” and is taking his time to carefully vet nominees.

The Vetting Process

The president’s meticulous approach to appointments has led to a delay in releasing the list, with Tinubu still stitching together the final names. Sources close to the president have revealed that the list contains more political appointees than career diplomats, which could be a point of consideration in the appointment process.

Financial Constraints

The government is facing financial challenges, with an estimated $1 billion needed to cover costs such as fixing diplomatic missions, replacing ageing vehicles, and renovating embassy buildings. This financial constraint may have contributed to the delay in releasing the list.

The delay in releasing the ambassadorial list may be a blessing in disguise, as it allows the president to carefully select the best candidates for the job. With the list expected to be released soon, Nigerians are eagerly awaiting the names of those who will represent the country on the global stage. When released, the list will likely have a significant impact on Nigeria’s diplomatic operations and global reputation.



Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

