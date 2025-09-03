Sell his achievements to deserve a second term, Dele Momodu tells President Tinubu

Abuja, Sept. 2 (Naija247news) – Publisher and media entrepreneur Dele Momodu has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to actively promote his achievements to Nigerians if he believes he deserves a second term, warning that political influence alone cannot secure national approval.

Momodu, who says he has been close to Tinubu for over 32 years, dating back to their time in exile during Nigeria’s struggle for democracy in the mid-1990s, stressed that his critique comes from a position of friendship rather than personal grievance.

“I have nothing personal against the President, but a true friend should be able to tell him that he cannot hold Nigeria by the jugular like he did in Lagos,” Momodu wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday evening.

He noted that while Tinubu successfully governed Lagos for eight years and maintained strong influence in the state for the last 26 years, national leadership requires more than political control. Momodu emphasized that Tinubu should rely on his record and accomplishments rather than federal power or political networks to make his case for a second term.

“He should sell his achievements to deserve a second term and not by use of direct and subterranean Federal might… It is that simple,” Momodu added.

Known for his outspoken commentary on Nigerian politics, Momodu has frequently critiqued Tinubu’s government while maintaining that his opinions stem from loyalty and a long-standing relationship, rather than partisanship.

The publisher’s remarks come as speculation intensifies over Tinubu’s potential bid for a second term, with observers noting that public perception and achievement-based campaigns may be critical in shaping his political future.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.