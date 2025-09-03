President Tinubu: Nigeria Achieved 2025 Revenue Target in August on Non-Oil Gains

Abuja, Nigeria – September 2, 2025 – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced that Nigeria successfully met its 2025 revenue target in August, crediting the achievement to sweeping economic reforms and the expansion of the non-oil sector.

Speaking at the Presidential Villa in Abuja during a meeting with founding members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and The Buhari Organisation, led by former Nasarawa State Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, President Tinubu said the economy had reached a point of stability.

Economy Stabilised, Forex Market Normalised

“The economy is now stabilised. Nobody is trading pieces of paper for foreign exchange anymore. The economy is now predictable. You do not need to know the CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso, to obtain forex or import goods,” Tinubu stated.

He stressed that the next priority was to build capacity for exports, boost job creation, and expand infrastructure to support sustainable growth.

Food Sovereignty and Agriculture Mechanisation

The President revealed that his administration would establish agricultural mechanisation centres across all regions to enhance cultivation, improve harvests, and strengthen food sovereignty.

“We are going to have trainees. That programme is our path to food sovereignty,” he added.

Legacy of Buhari and CPC Roots

Reflecting on his political journey with the CPC, Tinubu described the merger that birthed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as “a sweet memory.” He pledged to sustain the legacy of former President Muhammadu Buhari, announcing plans for a Buhari House and promising to integrate more CPC loyalists into government.

“But first of all, we must cure the economy and bring hope to the people, which is what we stand for. Thank you for believing in me,” Tinubu said.

APC Unity and Support Ahead of 2027 Elections

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, praised Tinubu’s inclusive leadership, particularly towards Katsina State.

Al-Makura commended Tinubu’s role in ensuring a befitting state burial for Buhari, pledging loyalty to the President and reaffirming CPC members’ commitment to the APC’s success ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“This is to assure you that we believe in your administration, and that will be our focus and commitment to ensure the success of our party and your ultimate victory in the 2027 elections,” Al-Makura declared.

