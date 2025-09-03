Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

President Tinubu: Nigeria Achieved 2025 Revenue Target in August on Non-Oil Gains

By: Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, Nigeria – September 2, 2025 – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced that Nigeria successfully met its 2025 revenue target in August, crediting the achievement to sweeping economic reforms and the expansion of the non-oil sector.

Speaking at the Presidential Villa in Abuja during a meeting with founding members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and The Buhari Organisation, led by former Nasarawa State Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, President Tinubu said the economy had reached a point of stability.

Economy Stabilised, Forex Market Normalised

“The economy is now stabilised. Nobody is trading pieces of paper for foreign exchange anymore. The economy is now predictable. You do not need to know the CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso, to obtain forex or import goods,” Tinubu stated.

He stressed that the next priority was to build capacity for exports, boost job creation, and expand infrastructure to support sustainable growth.

Food Sovereignty and Agriculture Mechanisation

The President revealed that his administration would establish agricultural mechanisation centres across all regions to enhance cultivation, improve harvests, and strengthen food sovereignty.

“We are going to have trainees. That programme is our path to food sovereignty,” he added.

Legacy of Buhari and CPC Roots

Reflecting on his political journey with the CPC, Tinubu described the merger that birthed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as “a sweet memory.” He pledged to sustain the legacy of former President Muhammadu Buhari, announcing plans for a Buhari House and promising to integrate more CPC loyalists into government.

“But first of all, we must cure the economy and bring hope to the people, which is what we stand for. Thank you for believing in me,” Tinubu said.

APC Unity and Support Ahead of 2027 Elections

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, praised Tinubu’s inclusive leadership, particularly towards Katsina State.

Al-Makura commended Tinubu’s role in ensuring a befitting state burial for Buhari, pledging loyalty to the President and reaffirming CPC members’ commitment to the APC’s success ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“This is to assure you that we believe in your administration, and that will be our focus and commitment to ensure the success of our party and your ultimate victory in the 2027 elections,” Al-Makura declared.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
FG Reaffirms Commitment to Renewable Energy, Seeks Global Partnerships
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

FG Reaffirms Commitment to Renewable Energy, Seeks Global Partnerships

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Abuja, Nigeria – September 2, 2025 – The Federal...

BPE to List Two DisCos, One GenCo on Nigerian Stock Exchange, Moves to Disburse Shareholders’ Loans

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Abuja, Nigeria – September 2, 2025 – The Bureau...

Nigeria’s PMI Rises to 52.7 in July 2025, Signaling Eighth Straight Month of Economic Expansion

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, Nigeria – September 2, 2025 – Nigeria’s Composite...

NNPC Ltd, TotalEnergies, Sapetro Execute Landmark PSC for Deepwater Blocks

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
…As Partners Commit to Boosting Reserves, Local Content The Nigerian...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

FG Reaffirms Commitment to Renewable Energy, Seeks Global Partnerships

Power & Renewables 0
Abuja, Nigeria – September 2, 2025 – The Federal...

BPE to List Two DisCos, One GenCo on Nigerian Stock Exchange, Moves to Disburse Shareholders’ Loans

Analysis 0
Abuja, Nigeria – September 2, 2025 – The Bureau...

Nigeria’s PMI Rises to 52.7 in July 2025, Signaling Eighth Straight Month of Economic Expansion

Analysis 0
Lagos, Nigeria – September 2, 2025 – Nigeria’s Composite...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp