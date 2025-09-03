“No matter the situation, don’t leave the country” – Nigerian Woman Who Threatened Suicide in Libya Returns Safely

Abuja, Sept. 3 (Naija247news) – A young Nigerian woman, identified only as Mercy, has returned safely to Nigeria following a distressing ordeal in Libya that prompted national attention.

Mercy had shared a viral video online, crying out about the extreme hardship she faced while abroad and hinting at suicidal thoughts due to her situation. The video caught the attention of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), led by Chairperson Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who took immediate action.

Through coordinated efforts with the Nigerian community leadership in Libya, Mercy was located and safely brought back to Nigeria, where she was received by Dabiri-Erewa.

“No matter the situation, don’t leave the country,” Mercy warned Nigerians. “I traveled with hopes of making some money to care for my mother, but I couldn’t even send home as little as N5 until my mother passed away.”

Her message serves as a cautionary tale for Nigerians considering overseas travel without adequate planning and preparation.

Mercy’s return underscores the importance of government support for Nigerians in diaspora, particularly those in high-risk regions, and highlights NIDCOM’s role in rescuing citizens facing extreme difficulties abroad.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.