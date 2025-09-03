Nigerian Seafarers Raise Alarm as U.S. Visa Curbs Threaten $2m Monthly Forex Inflows, Jobs

Fresh fears are mounting in Nigeria’s maritime industry as seafarers warn that tighter U.S. visa restrictions could cost the country an estimated $2 million in foreign exchange inflows every month while throwing hundreds of workers into unemployment.

At the centre of the storm is the C1D visa—a specialised U.S. non-immigrant visa for ship and airline crew—whose validity for Nigerians has now been drastically reduced from multiple-entry to a restrictive three-month, single-entry pass.

In a strongly worded petition obtained by Naija247news, seafarers, represented by lawyers Peter Onucheyo, Samson Omede and David Ikoro, called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to urgently intervene with Washington to halt the policy, warning that livelihoods and national earnings are at stake.

“The inability to join ships in the U.S. will lead to job loss for many of our clients who require the C1D visa, disrupting their careers and livelihoods, and leaving countless dependents without hope and a means of survival,” the petition reads.

Livelihoods and Forex at Risk

Nigeria currently has more than 250 seafarers working on international vessels, many of whom depend on U.S.-linked contracts to earn foreign currency that directly bolsters the nation’s reserves. Industry stakeholders say these jobs contribute roughly $24 million annually in forex inflows—a crucial buffer at a time when the naira remains under pressure from dollar shortages.

“If these seafarers lose their jobs, the Nigerian government stands to lose approximately $2 million monthly in foreign exchange earnings,” the petition warned.

Compliance Track Record Ignored

A central argument by the petitioners is that Nigerian seafarers on cruise ships have a stellar compliance record with U.S. immigration laws. Unlike irregular migrants, they return home at the completion of their contracts, undergo rigorous background checks, police verification and security clearances, and are considered “low-risk” visa holders.

Despite this, the U.S. has opted to impose tougher restrictions on Nigerians—an action the petitioners argue is inconsistent, especially since Zimbabwean seafarers recently secured reinstatement of a two-year, multiple-entry C1D visa following diplomatic negotiations.

Calls for Diplomatic Push

The petition urged the Nigerian government to follow Zimbabwe’s playbook by lobbying Washington to review the new rules.

“We respectfully request that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs engage with the U.S. government to initiate diplomatic discussions to review and revise the new visa policy, ensuring that it accommodates the needs of Nigerian seafarers and the shipping industry, just as it was done for the Zimbabweans,” the lawyers appealed.

Industry watchers insist that the matter requires a whole-of-government approach, with the Senate Committees on Foreign Affairs and Marine Transport and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) joining forces to defend workers’ rights while shielding the economy from further forex hemorrhage.

Wider Economic Implications

Analysts note that beyond individual jobs, the development poses broader risks to Nigeria’s blue economy ambitions, which hinge on strengthening the maritime workforce and expanding global shipping participation. At a time when the Tinubu administration is banking on non-oil revenues to diversify the economy, losing a steady stream of forex earnings from compliant workers could undermine reforms.

The controversy also comes as U.S. visa restrictions increasingly hit Nigerian professionals—from students and journalists to skilled workers—raising concerns over worsening diplomatic frictions between Abuja and Washington.

For now, seafarers and their dependents wait anxiously for government action, as the clock ticks on jobs that once guaranteed steady inflows of dollars into the Nigerian economy.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.