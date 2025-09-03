Nigerian-Born Uoma Beauty Founder Sharon Chuter Dies at 38 in Los Angeles

By Naija247news – September 3, 2025

Naija247news reports that Sharon Chuter, the Nigerian-born founder of Uoma Beauty and pioneer of inclusivity in the global beauty industry, has been found dead in Los Angeles at the age of 38.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed her passing on August 14, 2025, but listed the cause of death as “deferred”, indicating further investigation is ongoing.

Chuter’s death comes as she was locked in a high-stakes legal battle over the ownership of her brand. Earlier in February 2025, she filed a lawsuit claiming Uoma Beauty—valued at nearly $50 million—was sold without her consent to MacArthur Beauty, a company tied to her former investors at BrainTrust.

She alleged fraudulent transfer, unjust enrichment, and wrongful exclusion from the company she built, all while she was on medical leave.

Founded in 2019, Uoma Beauty became a cultural force by launching a foundation line with 51 diverse shades, forcing the beauty industry to rethink inclusivity standards. The brand name, drawn from the Igbo word for “beautiful”, reflected Chuter’s Nigerian roots.

Her #PullUpOrShutUp campaign in 2020 further cemented her legacy, as she challenged global corporations to disclose their workforce diversity data.

Timeline of Sharon Chuter’s Career and Impact

• 2019 – Launch of Uoma Beauty

Sharon Chuter introduces Uoma Beauty in Ulta stores across the U.S., setting a new standard for inclusivity with 51 foundation shades.

• 2020 – Global Activism

Creates #PullUpOrShutUp, a viral campaign demanding transparency in corporate diversity following the George Floyd protests.

• 2021 – Expansion

Uoma Beauty expands to international markets, including the U.K., and gains recognition as one of the most innovative beauty brands.

• 2022 – Recognition

Named among the most influential figures in the beauty industry, frequently featured by Forbes, Elle, and Business of Fashion.

• 2024 – Growing Disputes

Reports emerge of tensions with investors and financial pressures surrounding Uoma Beauty’s ownership.

• 2025 – Lawsuit and Death

In February, Chuter files a lawsuit claiming Uoma was sold for $50m without her approval. On August 14, 2025, she is found dead in Los Angeles at just 38 years old.

Her passing has sparked tributes from across the world, with many calling her a visionary who bridged Nigerian identity, global beauty innovation, and activism.

Naija247news will continue to follow updates on the investigation into Sharon Chuter’s death and the legal battle surrounding Uoma Beauty.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.