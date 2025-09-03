Nigerian-American Lawyer Found Guilty of $2.1 Million Bribe in NNPC Case

Los Angeles, Sept. 3 (Naija247news) – A 58-year-old Nigerian-American lawyer, Paulinus Iheanacho Okoronkwo, has been found guilty by a U.S. jury for receiving a $2.1 million bribe while serving as an officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

The jury convicted Okoronkwo, also known as “Pollie,” on three counts of transactional money laundering, one count of tax evasion, and one count of obstruction of justice. He currently practices immigration, family, and personal injury law in Los Angeles.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California, Okoronkwo, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Nigeria, used his position as General Manager of the NNPC Upstream Division to secure favorable drilling rights for a subsidiary of Sinopec, a Chinese state-owned oil company.

The scheme involved a $2,105,263 payment from Addax Petroleum, disguised as a legitimate legal fee and wired to Okoronkwo’s law firm IOLTA account in Los Angeles. Prosecutors said the payment was intended to influence negotiations and secure financial advantages for Addax in Nigeria.

Okoronkwo used $983,200 of the illicit funds to purchase a house in Valencia and failed to declare the bribe on his 2015 federal income tax return. He also obstructed justice in 2022 by falsely claiming the funds were client money.

United States District Judge John F. Walter has scheduled sentencing for December 1, 2025, where Okoronkwo faces:

• Up to 10 years per money laundering count,

• Up to 10 years for obstruction of justice,

• Up to 5 years for tax evasion,

He remains free on a $50,000 bond pending sentencing.

The case was investigated by the FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation, with assistance from the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs. Prosecutors include Alexander B. Schwab, Nisha Chandran, and Alexander Su.

The case underscores concerns over corruption and fiduciary misconduct involving Nigerian officials and highlights the reach of U.S. law in prosecuting international bribery schemes.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.