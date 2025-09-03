Lagos Court Orders DNA Tests to Confirm Paternity of Late Mohbad’s Son

Ikorodu, Lagos, Sept. 2 (Naija247news) – The Magistrate Court in Ikorodu has directed that two DNA tests be conducted on Liam Aloba, the son of late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa “Mohbad” Aloba, following an application filed by the singer’s father, Joseph Aloba.

Magistrate Adefisoye Sonuga issued the order on Tuesday, ruling on the paternity application brought under the Family Court of Lagos State (Civil Procedure) 2012 and the Magistrate Courts (Civil Procedure) Rules 2009. The late singer’s wife, Omowunmi Cynthia Aloba, was named as the respondent in the application.

Tests to Be Conducted in Nigeria and Abroad

The court granted permission for samples to be collected from the deceased singer’s remains at the Military Hospital in Yaba, to be used for DNA testing either within Lagos or in an accredited facility outside the state. A separate test abroad, to be funded by the applicant, was also approved.

Joseph Aloba told the court that uncertainty over Liam’s paternity made it essential to conclusively settle the matter, citing its significance for maintenance obligations and the child’s welfare.

During the hearing, Aloba was represented by Augustine Adegbemi from Dr Wahab Shittu (SAN) & Co., while Kabir Akingbolu appeared for the respondent. The application proceeded without opposition, prompting the magistrate to grant the request.

The court directed that both tests be conducted in accredited hospitals, with both parties or their representatives present during sample collection. The matter has been adjourned to November 11, 2025, for further proceedings.

Background: Mohbad’s Death and Autopsy

The 26-year-old singer passed away on September 12, 2023, following an injury to his right arm. He reportedly received treatment and an injection at his Lekki residence before suffering a sudden convulsion. He was buried the next day.

Following public outcry, Mohbad’s body was exhumed on September 21, 2023, for an autopsy ordered by the Lagos State Government. The initial autopsy, concluded on April 29, 2024, was inconclusive due to moderate to severe decomposition of internal organs.

A second autopsy was ordered in June 2024 by the Coroner, following a family request for an independent review.

The court’s directive for DNA testing represents the next step in resolving lingering questions surrounding the late singer’s family and ensuring legal clarity for his child’s welfare.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.