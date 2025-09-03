INEC Records 2.5 Million Online Pre-Registrants for CVR Exercise

3, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Independent National Electoral Commission has reported impressive numbers in its Continuous Voter Registration exercise, with over 2.5 million Nigerians completing their online pre-registration. This development highlights the commission’s efforts to update the voter registry and ensure eligible citizens participate in the electoral process.

Breakdown of Registration Statistics

– Online Pre-Registration: Over 2.5 million citizens have completed their online registration, with 1,218,482 males and 1,313,580 females participating. The age group 18-34 years old dominates the registrations, with 1,602,484 participants.

– In-Person Registration: 72,274 citizens have completed their pre-registration process or registered afresh, with 35,622 males and 36,652 females participating. The age group 18-34 years old also leads in in-person registrations, with 54,718 participants.

Top States in Registration

– Online Pre-Registration:Osun State leads with 474,372 registrations, followed by Lagos with 355,372, and Ogun with 265,399.

– *In-Person Registration:* Akwa Ibom State tops the list with 5,470 registrations, followed by Kano with 5,019, and Sokoto with 4,525 registrations.

The Continuous Voter Registration exercise demonstrates INEC’s commitment to updating the voter registry and promoting electoral participation. With millions of Nigerians already registered, the commission encourages eligible citizens to participate and exercise their right to vote .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.