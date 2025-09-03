Menu
Search
Subscribe
Power & Renewables

FG Reaffirms Commitment to Renewable Energy, Seeks Global Partnerships

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Abuja, Nigeria – September 2, 2025 – The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to advancing renewable energy in Nigeria, pledging to deepen collaboration with both local and international companies to fast-track the country’s energy transition.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, made the disclosure in Abuja while receiving a delegation from KF Manufacturing Company, Guangzhou, China, led by its CEO, Mr. Bruce Zheng.

Renewable Energy Central to Economic Recovery

Akume emphasized that renewable energy is central to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic recovery and sustainability plan, stressing that Nigeria must not lag behind in the global shift to clean energy.

“The Federal Government is opening its doors to genuine local and foreign companies with the capacity and technology to drive renewable energy projects across the country. This partnership will go a long way to promote efficient power for industries, homes, and communities,” Akume said.

He added that the administration is committed to creating a conducive business environment, citing the removal of multiple foreign exchange systems and multiple taxation as steps to ease investment and lower business costs.

KF Manufacturing’s Commitment

Mr. Zheng welcomed the government’s openness to renewable energy adoption, noting that many public institutions are yet to fully embrace green alternatives. He pledged his company’s readiness to support Nigeria’s clean energy goals.

KF Manufacturing Company specializes in eco-friendly solar panels, batteries, and inverters, which Zheng said are vital for reducing dependence on fossil fuels and safeguarding the environment.

Policy and Sector Outlook

The Federal Government has in recent months:
• Inaugurated a committee on renewable energy policy coordination.
• Advanced a $190 million JICA loan to scale up renewable projects.
• Supported state-level initiatives, including Katsina’s approval of renewable projects to power 11 strategic facilities.

Analysts say Nigeria’s ability to leverage private partnerships will be crucial in bridging its energy gap and achieving long-term sustainability goals.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
BPE to List Two DisCos, One GenCo on Nigerian Stock Exchange, Moves to Disburse Shareholders’ Loans
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

BPE to List Two DisCos, One GenCo on Nigerian Stock Exchange, Moves to Disburse Shareholders’ Loans

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Abuja, Nigeria – September 2, 2025 – The Bureau...

Nigeria’s PMI Rises to 52.7 in July 2025, Signaling Eighth Straight Month of Economic Expansion

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, Nigeria – September 2, 2025 – Nigeria’s Composite...

NNPC Ltd, TotalEnergies, Sapetro Execute Landmark PSC for Deepwater Blocks

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
…As Partners Commit to Boosting Reserves, Local Content The Nigerian...

Bayer Leverkusen Sack Erik ten Hag After Just Two Bundesliga Games

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Tuesday, September 2, 2025 – By Sports Desk, Naija247news Bayer...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

BPE to List Two DisCos, One GenCo on Nigerian Stock Exchange, Moves to Disburse Shareholders’ Loans

Analysis 0
Abuja, Nigeria – September 2, 2025 – The Bureau...

Nigeria’s PMI Rises to 52.7 in July 2025, Signaling Eighth Straight Month of Economic Expansion

Analysis 0
Lagos, Nigeria – September 2, 2025 – Nigeria’s Composite...

NNPC Ltd, TotalEnergies, Sapetro Execute Landmark PSC for Deepwater Blocks

Oil & Gas 0
…As Partners Commit to Boosting Reserves, Local Content The Nigerian...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp