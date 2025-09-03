FG Reaffirms Commitment to Renewable Energy, Seeks Global Partnerships

Abuja, Nigeria – September 2, 2025 – The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to advancing renewable energy in Nigeria, pledging to deepen collaboration with both local and international companies to fast-track the country’s energy transition.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, made the disclosure in Abuja while receiving a delegation from KF Manufacturing Company, Guangzhou, China, led by its CEO, Mr. Bruce Zheng.

Renewable Energy Central to Economic Recovery

Akume emphasized that renewable energy is central to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic recovery and sustainability plan, stressing that Nigeria must not lag behind in the global shift to clean energy.

“The Federal Government is opening its doors to genuine local and foreign companies with the capacity and technology to drive renewable energy projects across the country. This partnership will go a long way to promote efficient power for industries, homes, and communities,” Akume said.

He added that the administration is committed to creating a conducive business environment, citing the removal of multiple foreign exchange systems and multiple taxation as steps to ease investment and lower business costs.

KF Manufacturing’s Commitment

Mr. Zheng welcomed the government’s openness to renewable energy adoption, noting that many public institutions are yet to fully embrace green alternatives. He pledged his company’s readiness to support Nigeria’s clean energy goals.

KF Manufacturing Company specializes in eco-friendly solar panels, batteries, and inverters, which Zheng said are vital for reducing dependence on fossil fuels and safeguarding the environment.

Policy and Sector Outlook

The Federal Government has in recent months:

• Inaugurated a committee on renewable energy policy coordination.

• Advanced a $190 million JICA loan to scale up renewable projects.

• Supported state-level initiatives, including Katsina’s approval of renewable projects to power 11 strategic facilities.

Analysts say Nigeria’s ability to leverage private partnerships will be crucial in bridging its energy gap and achieving long-term sustainability goals.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.