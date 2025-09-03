Done Deal: Samuel Chukwueze Joins Fulham from AC Milan in €25m Transfer

By Naija247news Sports Desk — Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Nigeria international Samuel Chukwueze is set for a new adventure in the English Premier League after Fulham and AC Milan reached a full agreement for his transfer in a deal worth €25 million.

According to reports from Italy, the deal will initially take the form of a loan move with a non-mandatory option to buy, confirmed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Chukwueze’s Milan Exit

Chukwueze joined Milan two summers ago from Villarreal for €28m including bonuses, but failed to fully cement his place at the San Siro. In his debut season, he made 33 appearances across all competitions, recording three goals and three assists. He improved slightly in 2024/25, notching five goals and three assists from 36 outings, but ultimately did not match the high expectations Milan placed on him.

His departure comes amid a major squad reshuffle at Milan, who have cashed in on several stars this summer, including Tijjani Reijnders, Theo Hernandez, Malick Thiaw, Noah Okafor, Emerson Royal, Alex Jimenez, and Yunus Musah. Collectively, the exits have generated over €200 million in revenue for the club.

A Fresh Start at Fulham

For Fulham, the signing represents a major attacking boost. The West London outfit are keen to strengthen their frontline as they push for mid-table stability and possibly European qualification in the Premier League.

Chukwueze’s direct pace, dribbling ability, and creativity from the wings are expected to complement Fulham’s attacking unit, and the Nigerian star will be eager to prove himself on English soil after mixed fortunes in Serie A.

The deal was concluded just hours before the close of the Serie A summer transfer window, which shuts at 20:00 CET (19:00 BST) today.

