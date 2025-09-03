Dangote Refinery Exports First Gasoline Cargo to US, Diversifies Global Trade Flows

Nigeria’s $20 billion Dangote Refinery has recorded another historic milestone by exporting its first gasoline cargo to the United States, signaling a major shift in global energy trade and positioning Nigeria as a competitive supplier to advanced markets.

According to S&P Global Commodities at Sea data, the medium-range vessel Gemini Pearl departed Lekki seaport on August 26 with around 300,000 barrels of gasoline destined for New York and New Jersey, with arrival slated for September 12, 2025.

Three market sources confirmed that the shipment marks the refinery’s inaugural gasoline export to the US, achieved through a private bilateral deal rather than the open market tenders typically used for other products like residual fuel.

With a domestic gasoline demand of about 300,000 barrels per day (b/d), the Dangote Refinery — currently operating at 650,000 b/d capacity — is producing an estimated 210,000 b/d of gasoline, still short of Nigeria’s local consumption but fast expanding into international markets.

Since 2024, the refinery has shipped cargoes across West, Central, and Southern Africa, including Ghana, Angola, Cameroon, and South Africa, before diversifying to Asia and the Middle East in 2025 with exports to Oman, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Vice President of Dangote Group, Devakumar Edwin, had earlier indicated that while Africa would remain the refinery’s primary focus, North and South America would provide attractive long-term opportunities for gasoline exports.

The US, which imported about 630,000 b/d of gasoline in Q2 2025, sourced mainly from the Netherlands (24%), Canada (17%), and India (11%), now joins the list of destinations for Nigeria’s flagship refinery.

Analysts say this breakthrough export underlines Dangote’s ambition to commercially optimize trade flows, reshape fuel supply chains, and boost Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings at a time when the country is seeking to strengthen its balance of payments.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.