CBN Opens September with ₦480bn Treasury Bills Auction as Yields Rise on Tight Liquidity

Lagos, Nigeria — September 3, 2025 (Naija247news.com):

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to open September’s Treasury Bills Primary Market Auction (PMA) with a hefty ₦480 billion offer size, a significant increase from the ₦230 billion offered at the previous auction. The auction will be split across the three tenors: ₦50 billion in 91-day bills, ₦80 billion in 182-day bills, and ₦350 billion in 364-day bills.

Outlook on Yields

At the last auction, yields trended higher as the stop rates on the 91-day and 364-day bills climbed by 35bps and 94bps to 15.35% and 17.44%, respectively, while the 182-day bill was unchanged at 15.50%. This pushed the true average yield to 19.20% (vs. 18.58% previously). Analysts attribute the increase to tight liquidity conditions and the government’s effort to attract investors with competitive rates.

Although a net repayment of ₦73.79 billion was anticipated, the exercise ended neutral as maturities matched allotments at ₦303.79 billion. Demand was concentrated in the longer tenors, with subscriptions on the 364-day bills rising to ₦356.18bn (vs. ₦323.08bn previously), while the 182-day saw ₦29.35bn in bids (vs. ₦20.87bn). By contrast, demand for the 91-day bill weakened significantly, down 51.77% to ₦10.90bn.

The auction’s bid-to-offer ratio slipped to 1.30x (its lowest since June) compared with 2.12x at the prior auction, following a sharp 92.26% increase in allotment.

Market Sentiment and OMO Signal

In the secondary market, bearish sentiment persisted, with broad sell-offs driving yields higher across the curve. Short-dated bills rose by 2bps to 16.86%, mid-tenor bills gained 5bps to 18.39%, while long-dated bills surged by 4bps to 20.00%. Average T-bill yields increased to 18.84% as of August 19, up from 18.11% post-auction.

Today’s OMO auction, which typically signals rate direction, is expected to tighten system liquidity further (currently just ₦1.47bn as of September 2), reinforcing investor preference for higher yields in tomorrow’s PMA.

Recommended Stop Rates

Given the liquidity squeeze, secondary market signals, and subscription patterns, analysts advise investors to balance competitiveness with return maximization. The recommended stop rates are:

• 91-day: 15.50% – 15.80%

• 182-day: 15.70% – 16.10%

• 364-day: 17.70% – 18.20%

Bottom Line

The CBN’s larger issuance size reflects the government’s growing domestic financing needs as well as its strategy to keep yields attractive for investors. While short-term bills may witness muted demand, the 364-day paper is expected to attract strong interest from investors seeking to lock in elevated returns amid persistent liquidity tightening.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.