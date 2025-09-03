Burkina Faso Parliament Criminalises Homosexuality, Offenders Face Five Years in Jail

Ouagadougou, Sept. 2 (Naija247news) – Burkina Faso’s transitional parliament has voted to criminalise homosexuality, passing a new law that prescribes prison terms of up to five years for offenders and stiff fines, in a move that aligns the West African nation with a growing wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation across Africa.

The law, contained in amendments to the Persons and Family Code, was unanimously approved on Monday by the 71-member transitional parliament, an unelected body installed by the military following the 2022 coup. It now awaits formal assent from junta leader Captain Ibrahim Traoré, who has consolidated power under a regime increasingly intolerant of dissent amid worsening Islamist militant attacks.

Justice Minister Edasso Rodrigue Bayala announced the provisions on state television, declaring:

“The law provides for a prison sentence ranging from two to five years and a fine. A person who engages in homosexual practices will appear before a judge and, in the event of a repeat offence, be deported if not a Burkinabè national.”

Bayala said the legislation takes immediate effect and denounced homosexual activity as “bizarre behaviour.”

Wider African Context

The move places Burkina Faso alongside Senegal, Uganda, and Malawi, where anti-gay laws remain in force, often enjoying broad public support despite strong international criticism. In contrast, a handful of African nations—including South Africa, Botswana, and Angola—have taken steps to decriminalise same-sex relations and strengthen legal protections for LGBTQ communities.

For many Burkinabè officials and citizens, the law is framed as a defence of local cultural values against what they describe as “imported behaviours” from the West. Similar sentiments underpin legislation elsewhere on the continent, where anti-gay measures are frequently popular even as they attract sanctions threats, aid cuts, and diplomatic pressure from Europe and North America.

Junta Consolidating Control

Since seizing power in 2022, Burkina Faso’s military has struggled to contain extremist violence spilling over from Mali and Niger, with thousands killed and more than two million people displaced. Analysts say the new legislation, while reflecting cultural conservatism, also signals the junta’s effort to tighten social control and rally nationalist support at a time of deep insecurity and strained relations with Western partners.

The measure also expands rules on nationality and statelessness, giving the government additional legal tools to regulate residency and deportation—an issue that may affect migrants in the Sahel corridor.

Growing Diplomatic Flashpoint

The development is expected to sharpen the debate between African governments asserting sovereignty over social norms and Western nations linking human rights to aid, trade, and investment.

Rights groups have already warned that such laws fuel discrimination, harassment, and violence against LGBTQ people, while undermining regional commitments to human rights charters.

For now, however, Burkina Faso’s ruling military bloc appears emboldened by similar moves in Uganda and other conservative African nations, betting that domestic support outweighs the cost of international backlash.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.