BREAKING: Eid-ul-Mawlid: Nigerian Govt Declares Friday Public Holiday

In celebration of Eid-ul-Mawlid, the Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Friday, September 5, 2025, a public holiday. This announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in a statement released by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Magdalene Ajani.

Details of the Holiday

-The Eid-ul-Mawlid celebration offers an opportunity to strengthen bonds of brotherhood, promote peaceful coexistence, and emulate the Prophet’s teachings of mutual respect and selfless service to humanity.

– The Minister of Interior urged Muslims to reflect on the Prophet’s virtues, such as peace, love, humility, tolerance, and compassion, which are crucial for building a united and progressive nation.

Call to Action

– The government has called on Nigerians to remain law-abiding, security-conscious, and supportive of government policies aimed at enhancing national well-being.

– Citizens of all faiths are also encouraged to pray for peace, security, and stability in the country.

The declaration of a public holiday for Eid-ul-Mawlid is a testament to Nigeria’s commitment to celebrating its diverse cultural and religious heritage. As Nigerians observe this holiday, the government urges everyone to promote peace, unity, and progress in the country.

Significance of Eid-ul-Mawlid

Eid-ul-Mawlid is an Islamic holiday that commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad, observed on the 12th of Rabi’ al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Muslims celebrate this day by reflecting on the Prophet’s life and teachings, engaging in spiritual observances, and participating in community events and processions ¹ ².

Government’s Message

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, extended warm greetings to Muslims in Nigeria and across the world, wishing them a joyous and peaceful Eid-ul-Mawlid celebration. He emphasized the importance of the Prophet’s virtues in building a united and progressive nation .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.