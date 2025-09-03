Asisat Oshoala Joins Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal on Two-Year Deal

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 2 (Naija247news) – Super Falcons and Bay FC striker Asisat Oshoala has completed a two-year transfer to Al Hilal in the Saudi Women’s Premier League, marking another high-profile move for the 29-year-old Nigerian forward.

According to The Athletic, Oshoala arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday to undergo her medical examination, ahead of the finalized transfer deal, which was agreed upon before the close of the transfer window.

“Bay FC and Al Hilal reached an agreement on an undisclosed transfer fee, and Oshoala is now in Saudi Arabia ahead of a medical scheduled for tonight,” the report said.

Oshoala, a six-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year, joined Bay FC earlier this year following a trophy-laden spell with FC Barcelona Femeni, where she won multiple league titles, Champions League honors, and individual awards including the Golden Boot.

During last season, she started 23 of 25 matches for Bay FC, scoring seven goals. This campaign has seen less action, with five starts across 12 matches without a goal.

Strengthening Al Hilal’s Squad

Her move adds firepower to Al Hilal, who finished sixth in the 2024-25 Saudi Women’s Premier League, a season that expanded the competition from eight to ten teams.

Oshoala will reunite with Super Falcons teammates Ashleigh Plumptre and Francisca Ordega in Saudi Arabia, adding experience and international pedigree to the club’s squad as they aim for higher league standings.

The transfer underscores Oshoala’s enduring influence in women’s football and her continued role as a trailblazer for Nigerian players in global leagues.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.