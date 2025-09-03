APC Accuses Malami, ADC of Sponsoring Political Thugs in Kebbi

3, September 2025/Naija 247news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State has leveled serious allegations against former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), accusing them of sponsoring political thugs responsible for recent violence in the state. According to the APC, hoodlums allegedly loyal to the ADC stormed Birnin Kebbi during Malami’s recent visit, attacking the party’s secretariat.

Details of the Incident

– The attackers, allegedly sponsored by Malami and ADC, fired gunshots, leaving residents in fear.

– The APC secretariat was attacked, with billboards of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Nasir Idris vandalized, and campaign posters destroyed.

– The ADC has denied the allegations, claiming Malami’s visit was for a condolence mission.

Reactions and Investigations

– The APC rejected claims that the attack was perpetrated by their members, describing Kebbi as one of the most peaceful states in the country.

– The police have commenced investigations into the attack, urging political leaders to maintain peace and stability in the state as elections draw nearer.

Police Clarification

The Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Sani, has clarified that no arrest has been made in connection with the attack on Malami’s convoy. According to Sani, the incident occurred when a convoy allegedly used a siren, despite a standing police ban on sirens by unauthorized persons, leading to a clash with thugs.

The allegations leveled against Malami and ADC by the APC have added to the tension in Kebbi State, with the police investigation expected to shed more light on the incident. As the state navigates these challenging times, citizens are eagerly awaiting justice and peace. The incident has also raised concerns about the use of thuggery in politics, with Malami condemning the attack as “painful and unfortunate”

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.