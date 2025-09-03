Lagos Committed to Nigeria’s $1 Trillion Economy Ambitions, Says Sanwo-Olu at GITEX Nigeria 2025

Lagos, Sept. 3 (Naija247news) – Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday reaffirmed the state’s commitment to leveraging technology, innovation, and digital solutions as key drivers toward Nigeria’s goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

Speaking at the GITEX Nigeria Tech Expo and Future Economy Conference 2025 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Governor Sanwo-Olu described Lagos as Nigeria’s economic heartbeat and a continental hub for innovation, investment, and digital transformation.

“Today, as we explore the GITEX Nigeria Tech Expo and Future Economy Conference, we are doing more than just showcasing technology; we are building partnerships, sparking innovation, and laying the groundwork for Nigeria’s goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030,” he said.

The GITEX Expo, the largest gathering of tech visionaries and decision-makers in Africa, attracted global tech giants including IBM, Meta, MTN, AWS, and Cisco, alongside Nigeria’s emerging startups. The event highlights collaboration between innovators, investors, and policymakers, positioning Lagos as a crucial digital hub in Africa.

Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that Lagos is home to 23 of Nigeria’s fastest-growing companies, according to the Financial Times, showcasing a vibrant ecosystem supported by public policy, private enterprise, and a resilient startup culture.

“Events like GITEX Nigeria amplify our collective efforts. They create exciting opportunities for talent development, expanding digital infrastructure, and forging strategic partnerships that will help us reach our economic goals,” the governor added.

He also praised Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, for his leadership in advancing AI infrastructure and inclusive digital solutions, emphasizing the importance of innovation for national and continental development.

Minister Tijani Highlights Urbanisation and Innovation Initiatives

Dr. Tijani addressed Lagos’s rapid urbanisation, noting the city welcomes about 2,000 new residents daily, underscoring the need for robust digital infrastructure. He also announced a government-backed programme launching on October 1, 2025, which will support 75 additional digital research projects, encouraging participation from local researchers, entrepreneurs, and the diaspora.

“Collaboration between startups, corporates, and government is critical to scaling innovation and building resilience across Nigeria’s digital ecosystem,” Tijani said, emphasizing the need for a global-standard, resilient digital system to secure Nigeria’s future in the digital economy.

The GITEX Nigeria 2025 Expo demonstrated Lagos’s strategic role in Africa’s tech revolution, serving as a platform to connect global tech leaders with homegrown talent, strengthen digital infrastructure, and position Nigeria as a continental leader in innovation and economic growth.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.