2027: Nasarawa Senator Wadada Officially Rejoins APC

In a significant political development, Senator Ahmed Wadada Aliyu, representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District, has officially rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC) after defecting from the Social Democratic Party (SDP). This move is expected to boost the party’s morale and capacity in Nasarawa State.

Details of the Defection

– Senator Wadada cited internal crises, legal disputes, and deepening divisions within the SDP as the reason for his resignation.

– His return to APC is seen as a major gain for the party, with his experience and grassroots appeal expected to enhance the party’s outreach and strength in the state.

– Wadada’s defection has sparked speculation about his potential candidacy for the 2027 governorship election in Nasarawa State.

Impact on Nasarawa Politics

– Wadada’s return is expected to redefine the dynamics of governance in Nasarawa State, raising the bar on governance debates and compelling aspirants to present credible plans on key issues.

– His presence in APC is likely to force aspirants to engage voters on substantive governance issues, potentially changing the narrative of the 2027 governorship election.

Senator Wadada’s return to APC marks a significant shift in Nasarawa State’s political landscape. As the 2027 governorship election approaches, Wadada’s influence and experience are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the party’s fortunes in the state .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.