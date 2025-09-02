Victor Boniface Joins Werder Bremen on Season-Long Loan from Bayer Leverkusen

Naija247news Sports Desk | September 1, 2025

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface has sealed a season-long loan move to Bundesliga side Werder Bremen for the 2025/26 campaign, marking a fresh chapter in his European journey.

The Nigerian forward, who played a crucial role in Bayer Leverkusen’s historic title-winning season, will now look to inject attacking firepower into Bremen’s frontline. Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Bremen will cover part of his wages as part of the agreement.

Speaking to the club’s official media, Boniface expressed excitement about the switch:

“The discussions with those in charge convinced me to make the move to Werder Bremen. I want to contribute with my performances to helping us achieve our common goals this season. I’m looking forward to my new team and my time at Werder Bremen.”

Bremen head coach Horst Steffen hailed the 24-year-old’s arrival, describing him as a complete forward:

“Victor is physically incredibly strong, has a very good finish, and good pace. He shone as a goalscorer and assist provider in Bayer Leverkusen’s championship-winning season. I’m sure he can become a key player in our group this season.”

Club executive Peter Niemeyer, Head of Professional Football, added that securing Boniface’s signature was a big boost for their campaign:

“We are pleased that we were able to complete the loan and secure Victor’s services. He has shown outstanding performances in the Bundesliga and proven his qualities. We are convinced that he can continue that with us.”

The move gives Boniface a platform to rediscover his sharpness in front of goal and establish himself as a vital figure in Bremen’s ambitions to push higher up the Bundesliga table this season.

With the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the horizon, Nigerian fans will also be watching closely to see how the powerful forward adapts to his new environment and continues to develop his form.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.