Union Bank Completes Merger with Titan Trust Bank

Lagos, Nigeria – September 2, 2025 – Union Bank of Nigeria has officially completed its merger with Titan Trust Bank Limited, following approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). This strategic move strengthens Union Bank’s position in Nigeria’s financial services sector and expands its reach nationwide.

Merger Details and Nationwide Footprint

The merger, initiated with a Share Sale Agreement in 2021, fully integrates Titan Trust Bank’s operations and assets. Titan Trust Bank will cease to exist as a separate entity, while the combined bank continues under the Union Bank brand. The new Union Bank network now includes 293 service centres and 937 ATMs across Nigeria.

Customer Impact and Digital Expansion

Union Bank assures customers of uninterrupted services. Account details remain unchanged, and all existing products and services will remain accessible. The bank also plans accelerated enhancements to its digital channels, providing seamless banking for retail, SME, and corporate clients.

Leadership Perspectives

Mrs. Yetunde Oni, Managing Director and CEO, described the merger as “a pivotal moment in our 108-year journey. By blending stability with innovation, we are better equipped to meet the evolving needs of Nigerians and to be their most trusted financial partner.”

Chairman Mr. Bayo Adeleke emphasized, “This merger marks a new era of growth, collaboration, and shared prosperity. By uniting our strengths, we will create lasting value for customers, shareholders, and communities while advancing financial inclusion.”

Strategic Outlook

The consolidation positions Union Bank for sustainable growth, operational efficiency, and a modern, inclusive banking experience for all Nigerians.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.