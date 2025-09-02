UK Issues Stern Warning to International Students Over Visa Overstays

The UK Home Office has issued a firm warning to international students, cautioning that those who overstay their visas risk immediate deportation.

In an unprecedented move, the government has begun contacting students directly via text messages and emails to ensure compliance with immigration rules. Around 10,000 students with visas nearing expiration have already received notifications, with tens of thousands more expected to be reached in the coming months.

“If you have no legal right to remain in the UK, you must leave. If you don’t, we will remove you,” the Home Office warned. Officials also highlighted that asylum claims lacking merit would be quickly rejected.

The crackdown comes amid a reported surge in asylum applications from international students who initially entered the UK legally. Between July 2024 and June 2025, 41,100 asylum claims were filed by visa holders, with students making up the largest proportion. In 2024 alone, 16,000 applications were submitted by international students—almost six times the 2020 figure.

Despite a recent 10% decline in student asylum claims, ministers have emphasized that further reductions are necessary. Officials noted that the trend is largely concentrated among students rather than skilled worker visa holders.

This clampdown coincides with broader immigration reforms, including shortening the post-study work period for foreign graduates from two years to 18 months. The Home Office said the outreach effort aims to remind students of their obligations and curb abuses of the asylum system.

The government remains committed to enforcing immigration laws and ensuring that international students comply fully with visa conditions.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.