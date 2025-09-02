Menu
Search
Subscribe
Diplomatic Relations

UK Issues Stern Warning to International Students Over Visa Overstays

By: David Okoroafor, News Writer

Date:

The UK Home Office has issued a firm warning to international students, cautioning that those who overstay their visas risk immediate deportation.

In an unprecedented move, the government has begun contacting students directly via text messages and emails to ensure compliance with immigration rules. Around 10,000 students with visas nearing expiration have already received notifications, with tens of thousands more expected to be reached in the coming months.

“If you have no legal right to remain in the UK, you must leave. If you don’t, we will remove you,” the Home Office warned. Officials also highlighted that asylum claims lacking merit would be quickly rejected.

The crackdown comes amid a reported surge in asylum applications from international students who initially entered the UK legally. Between July 2024 and June 2025, 41,100 asylum claims were filed by visa holders, with students making up the largest proportion. In 2024 alone, 16,000 applications were submitted by international students—almost six times the 2020 figure.

Despite a recent 10% decline in student asylum claims, ministers have emphasized that further reductions are necessary. Officials noted that the trend is largely concentrated among students rather than skilled worker visa holders.

This clampdown coincides with broader immigration reforms, including shortening the post-study work period for foreign graduates from two years to 18 months. The Home Office said the outreach effort aims to remind students of their obligations and curb abuses of the asylum system.

The government remains committed to enforcing immigration laws and ensuring that international students comply fully with visa conditions.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Nigeria’s Private Sector Growth Hits Four-Month High on Softer Inflation
Next article
Nigeria Addresses Financial Constraints at Diplomatic Missions Abroad
David Okoroafor, News Writer
David Okoroafor, News Writerhttp://naija247news.com
David Okoroafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Bayer Leverkusen Sack Erik ten Hag After Just Two Bundesliga Games

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Tuesday, September 2, 2025 – By Sports Desk, Naija247news Bayer...

Poor Seedlings Lock Nigerian Farmers Out of $38bn Global Coconut Market

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Faith Donatus | September 2, 2025 Nigeria’s coconut farmers...

Nigeria Addresses Financial Constraints at Diplomatic Missions Abroad

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria has acknowledged...

Nigeria’s Private Sector Growth Hits Four-Month High on Softer Inflation

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Nigeria’s private sector expanded at its fastest pace in...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Bayer Leverkusen Sack Erik ten Hag After Just Two Bundesliga Games

FootBall 0
Tuesday, September 2, 2025 – By Sports Desk, Naija247news Bayer...

Poor Seedlings Lock Nigerian Farmers Out of $38bn Global Coconut Market

Top Stories 0
By Faith Donatus | September 2, 2025 Nigeria’s coconut farmers...

Nigeria Addresses Financial Constraints at Diplomatic Missions Abroad

Diplomatic Relations 0
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria has acknowledged...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp