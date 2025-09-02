Trump Slams India as “One-Sided Disaster” Amid Trade Tensions and Modi-China Meeting

Former U.S. President Donald Trump intensified his criticism of India on Monday, calling trade relations with the country “a totally one-sided disaster” following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that India had offered to cut tariffs to zero, but it was “getting late” and should have acted “years ago,” though he did not specify when such an offer was made.

Trump reiterated his grievances over India’s purchase of Russian oil and arms, accusing New Delhi of selling the U.S. “massive amounts of goods” while imposing high tariffs on American exports. Last month, the U.S. imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods, including 25% secondary duties on imports linked to Russian oil, which India condemned as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.”

According to World Trade Organization (WTO) data, India’s average tariff on U.S. imports in 2024 was 6.2%, compared with 2.4% for U.S. tariffs on Indian goods. The trade-weighted average reflects duties relative to the value of imports.

The spat marks a downturn in U.S.-India relations after over two decades of improving ties, fueled by criticism over India’s ongoing trade with Russia. India has countered that the U.S. and EU themselves engage in commerce with Russia, often without a “vital national compulsion.”

Earlier this year, India reportedly offered a “zero-for-zero” tariff deal on steel, auto components, and pharmaceuticals, but negotiations stalled, prompting Trump’s tariff measures.

During the SCO summit in Tianjin (Aug. 31–Sept. 1), Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping, with both leaders stressing partnership over rivalry.

Experts warn that the trade tensions could have broader geopolitical implications. Marko Papic, chief strategist at GeoMacro Strategy BCA Access, said, “While improving relations with India is significant for industrialization and access to critical IP, the U.S. risks losing the narrative against China, further cementing a multipolar world order.”

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.