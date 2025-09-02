Snoop Dogg Responds After Backlash Over Comments on LGBTQ+ Scene in Disney-Pixar’s Lightyear

American rap icon Snoop Dogg has moved to clarify his comments after sparking backlash over LGBTQ+ representation in Disney and Pixar’s 2022 animated film Lightyear.

The 52-year-old rapper, who appeared recently on the It’s Giving podcast, admitted he felt “scared to go to the movies” with his grandson after being caught off guard by the film’s same-s£x storyline.

In Lightyear—a Toy Story spinoff voiced by Chris Evans—Nigerian-American actress Uzo Aduba plays space ranger Alisha Hawthorne, whose character marries her partner Kiko and raises a child in a brief montage that includes Disney’s first on-screen same-s£x kiss.

Snoop recalled feeling panicked when his six-year-old grandson asked how two women in the film could have a baby.

“I didn’t come in for this sh**. I just came to watch the goddamn movie,” he told the podcast. “These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

The remarks triggered swift backlash online, with critics accusing the rapper of hom0phobia.

However, Snoop addressed the controversy in the comments section of a Hollywood Unlocked Instagram post, stressing that his intent was misunderstood.

“I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons. All my g@y friends know what’s up—they been calling me with love,” he wrote. “My bad for not knowing the answers for a 6-year-old … teach me how to learn. I’m not perfect.”

The episode’s editing also came under fire, with critics alleging it framed the rapper’s words in a harsher light than intended.

For many cultural commentators, Snoop’s comments highlight an ongoing debate about children’s exposure to LGBTQ+ representation in family films—an issue that continues to polarize audiences worldwide.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.