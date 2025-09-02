Menu
Search
Subscribe
Arts & Entertainment

Snoop Dogg Responds After Backlash Over Comments on LGBTQ+ Scene in Disney-Pixar’s Lightyear

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

American rap icon Snoop Dogg has moved to clarify his comments after sparking backlash over LGBTQ+ representation in Disney and Pixar’s 2022 animated film Lightyear.

The 52-year-old rapper, who appeared recently on the It’s Giving podcast, admitted he felt “scared to go to the movies” with his grandson after being caught off guard by the film’s same-s£x storyline.

In Lightyear—a Toy Story spinoff voiced by Chris Evans—Nigerian-American actress Uzo Aduba plays space ranger Alisha Hawthorne, whose character marries her partner Kiko and raises a child in a brief montage that includes Disney’s first on-screen same-s£x kiss.

Snoop recalled feeling panicked when his six-year-old grandson asked how two women in the film could have a baby.

“I didn’t come in for this sh**. I just came to watch the goddamn movie,” he told the podcast. “These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

The remarks triggered swift backlash online, with critics accusing the rapper of hom0phobia.

However, Snoop addressed the controversy in the comments section of a Hollywood Unlocked Instagram post, stressing that his intent was misunderstood.

“I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons. All my g@y friends know what’s up—they been calling me with love,” he wrote. “My bad for not knowing the answers for a 6-year-old … teach me how to learn. I’m not perfect.”

The episode’s editing also came under fire, with critics alleging it framed the rapper’s words in a harsher light than intended.

For many cultural commentators, Snoop’s comments highlight an ongoing debate about children’s exposure to LGBTQ+ representation in family films—an issue that continues to polarize audiences worldwide.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
The similarities between Igbo and Fulani by Dr Austin Orette
Next article
Victor Boniface Joins Werder Bremen on Season-Long Loan from Bayer Leverkusen
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Victor Boniface Joins Werder Bremen on Season-Long Loan from Bayer Leverkusen

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Naija247news Sports Desk | September 1, 2025 Super Eagles striker...

The similarities between Igbo and Fulani by Dr Austin Orette

Naija247news Naija247news -
In this thought-provoking essay, Dr Austin Orette examines the deep cultural and political parallels between the Igbo and Fulani. Despite historical tensions, he highlights their shared values, resilience, and mirror-like traits that continue to shape Nigeria’s social fabric.

Simon Ekpa Not a Member of IPOB, Group Insists

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has officially distanced...

CDS Christopher Musa Hails Simon Ekpa’s Conviction, Warns Terror Sponsors Will Be Held Accountable Anywhere

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Victor Boniface Joins Werder Bremen on Season-Long Loan from Bayer Leverkusen

FootBall 0
Naija247news Sports Desk | September 1, 2025 Super Eagles striker...

The similarities between Igbo and Fulani by Dr Austin Orette

Guest Columns 0
In this thought-provoking essay, Dr Austin Orette examines the deep cultural and political parallels between the Igbo and Fulani. Despite historical tensions, he highlights their shared values, resilience, and mirror-like traits that continue to shape Nigeria’s social fabric.

Simon Ekpa Not a Member of IPOB, Group Insists

Breaking news 0
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has officially distanced...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp