Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

RSIEC Tells Aggrieved Parties to Seek Redress in Court Over LG Elections

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

2, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has advised aggrieved parties in the recent local government elections to seek redress in court if they have any grievances. RSIEC Chairman Michael Odey emphasized that the law provides a channel for redress and encouraged the use of lawful and peaceful processes.

Criticisms Trail LG Elections

The local government elections have been criticized by several stakeholders, including Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and Chief Executive Officer of TAF Africa, Jake Epelle. Obi described the elections as “tragic” and a “mockery of democracy,” while Epelle called it a “democratic scam” and “totally unconstitutional.”

Minister Wike Responds

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed the criticisms, stating that the elections had not been declared illegal by a court of law. He emphasized that the polls were conducted in accordance with the law and commended by many for being free and fair.

Labour Party Demands Reforms

The Labour Party has demanded electoral and judicial reforms to protect the integrity of Nigeria’s democracy. The party described the council elections in Rivers State as proof that absurdity has been elevated to the position of state craft by the All Progressives Congress and the government it leads.

RSIEC Chairman’s Remarks

RSIEC Chairman Michael Odey commended the security agencies, civil society organizations, and the media for their exemplary conduct during the elections. He urged the elected officials to govern with humility, transparency, and fidelity to the law.

Sole Administrator Swears In Council Chairmen

Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ikot Ibas, swore in the newly elected chairmen of the 23 councils, charging them to deliver selfless service to their people and ensure grassroots development.

The RSIEC’s advice to aggrieved parties to seek redress in court highlights the importance of following due process in resolving electoral disputes. As the elected officials settle into their new roles, it remains to be seen how they will govern and serve the people of Rivers State.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Itsekiri Nation Demands Probe of INEC Officials Over Alleged Compromise
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Itsekiri Nation Demands Probe of INEC Officials Over Alleged Compromise

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
September2,2025/Naija 247news The Itsekiri Nation has called on the Federal...

EU Alleges Russian GPS Jamming on Plane Carrying Ursula von der Leyen to Bulgaria

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
The European Union (EU) has accused Russia of allegedly...

Trump Slams India as “One-Sided Disaster” Amid Trade Tensions and Modi-China Meeting

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
Former U.S. President Donald Trump intensified his criticism of...

Nestlé Abruptly Fires CEO Laurent Freixe Over Undisclosed Romantic Relationship

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Swiss food giant Nestlé has abruptly dismissed its CEO,...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Itsekiri Nation Demands Probe of INEC Officials Over Alleged Compromise

INEC & Election News 0
September2,2025/Naija 247news The Itsekiri Nation has called on the Federal...

EU Alleges Russian GPS Jamming on Plane Carrying Ursula von der Leyen to Bulgaria

Geopolitics 0
The European Union (EU) has accused Russia of allegedly...

Trump Slams India as “One-Sided Disaster” Amid Trade Tensions and Modi-China Meeting

Geopolitics 0
Former U.S. President Donald Trump intensified his criticism of...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp