RSIEC Tells Aggrieved Parties to Seek Redress in Court Over LG Elections

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has advised aggrieved parties in the recent local government elections to seek redress in court if they have any grievances. RSIEC Chairman Michael Odey emphasized that the law provides a channel for redress and encouraged the use of lawful and peaceful processes.

Criticisms Trail LG Elections

The local government elections have been criticized by several stakeholders, including Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and Chief Executive Officer of TAF Africa, Jake Epelle. Obi described the elections as “tragic” and a “mockery of democracy,” while Epelle called it a “democratic scam” and “totally unconstitutional.”

Minister Wike Responds

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed the criticisms, stating that the elections had not been declared illegal by a court of law. He emphasized that the polls were conducted in accordance with the law and commended by many for being free and fair.

Labour Party Demands Reforms

The Labour Party has demanded electoral and judicial reforms to protect the integrity of Nigeria’s democracy. The party described the council elections in Rivers State as proof that absurdity has been elevated to the position of state craft by the All Progressives Congress and the government it leads.

RSIEC Chairman’s Remarks

RSIEC Chairman Michael Odey commended the security agencies, civil society organizations, and the media for their exemplary conduct during the elections. He urged the elected officials to govern with humility, transparency, and fidelity to the law.

Sole Administrator Swears In Council Chairmen

Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ikot Ibas, swore in the newly elected chairmen of the 23 councils, charging them to deliver selfless service to their people and ensure grassroots development.

The RSIEC’s advice to aggrieved parties to seek redress in court highlights the importance of following due process in resolving electoral disputes. As the elected officials settle into their new roles, it remains to be seen how they will govern and serve the people of Rivers State.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.