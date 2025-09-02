Reps’ Confidence in Speaker Abbas ‘Not Negotiable’ – Agbese

2 September,2025/Naija 247news

The House of Representatives has reaffirmed its unwavering confidence in Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and the House leadership. According to Rep. Philip Agbese, Deputy Spokesperson of the House, Speaker Abbas has demonstrated strong leadership, fairness, equity, and transparency in his governance.

Agbese Praises Speaker Abbas’ Leadership

Rep. Agbese praised Speaker Abbas’ leadership style, describing him as a “true Nigerian patriot” who has showcased an effective governance style. He highlighted the Speaker’s commitment to open and progressive leadership, citing the House of Representatives’ open week initiative, which has become a model for legislative-citizen engagement globally. Agbese noted that despite attempts to polarize the House, Speaker Abbas has united the members behind him.

Effective Governance and Unity

The lawmaker emphasized that Speaker Abbas’ leadership prioritizes people over power, dialogue over distance, and transparency over tradition. He also commended the Speaker for his fairness, equity, and transparency in governance, which has earned him the confidence of the House members.

Global Recognition

The House of Representatives’ open week initiative, launched by Speaker Abbas, has gained global recognition, with parliaments in the US and UK sending representatives to study the model. This achievement is a testament to the Speaker’s innovative approach to legislative-citizen engagement.

The confidence of the House of Representatives in Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and the House leadership is evident, and Rep. Agbese’s statement underscores the Speaker’s effectiveness in uniting the House members behind him. As the House continues to work towards its goals, Speaker Abbas’ leadership style and commitment to transparency and accountability will likely remain crucial in driving the House’s agenda forward.

