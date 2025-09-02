Menu
Providus-Unity Bank Merger: Shareholders to Receive N3.18 per Share

By Iheanyi Nwachukwu | September 2, 2025

The Federal High Court in Lagos has given the green light for a historic shareholders’ meeting to approve the merger between Unity Bank Plc and Providus Bank Limited. The court-directed meeting will take place on September 26, 2025, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Hotel, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Under the proposed scheme, Unity Bank shareholders will receive 18 ordinary shares in Providus Bank for every 17 shares they currently hold, equivalent to N3.18 per Unity Bank share. The merger is being described as a strategic move aimed at stabilising the banking sector, protecting depositors, and preserving jobs within the industry.

Industry analysts have noted that this transaction signals consolidation in the Nigerian banking space, as banks seek stronger capital bases to meet regulatory requirements and compete effectively in a challenging economic environment.

The upcoming shareholders’ meeting will also consider other related resolutions necessary to complete the merger, ensuring a smooth integration of operations and corporate governance between the two banks.

This merger follows a trend of capital injections and strategic consolidations in the Nigerian banking industry, including recent moves by GTCO and other commercial banks to strengthen their balance sheets amid increasing regulatory demands from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Naija247news will continue to provide updates on shareholder approvals and the official completion timeline for the Providus-Unity Bank merger.

