Poor Seedlings Lock Nigerian Farmers Out of $38bn Global Coconut Market

By Faith Donatus | September 2, 2025

Nigeria’s coconut farmers are missing out on a $38 billion global market due to a lack of high-quality seedlings, industry experts warn. Current production stands at 300,000 metric tonnes (MT)—four times lower than the estimated demand of 1.2 million MT—largely because farmers rely on substandard seedlings that yield disappointing harvests.

“The nation has the potential to be self-sufficient in staple production, but farmers cannot access quality seeds and seedlings, which is undermining both local production and export potential,” said an agricultural expert.

The shortage of reliable seedlings has left many farmers unable to scale production or meet export standards, constraining Nigeria’s participation in the lucrative international coconut market. Analysts emphasize that addressing the seedling quality gap is critical to boosting production, improving farmers’ income, and capturing a larger share of global trade.

With global demand for coconuts rising steadily, experts argue that investments in high-quality seedling programs, nursery development, and farmer training could unlock significant economic opportunities for Nigerian farmers and agribusinesses.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.